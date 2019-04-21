Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi for Surprise Coachella Set

After a lackluster weekend one performance, Kid Cudi brought out the big guns — or gun, singular — for his weekend two set. Everyone’s problematic fave Kanye West made a “surprise” appearance at the very start of Cudi’s closing Sahara tent set, riling up the crowd with an opening performance of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” off West’s 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.”

Following that, West hung around for another two songs from the pair’s Kids See Ghosts collaboration, including “Reborn” and “Freee (Ghost Town Pt. 2),” plus a rendition of West’s own “Ghost Town” off last year’s “Ye.” He abstained from addressing the crowd at all, likely saving that for Sunday’s Easter Service, which will see attendees waking up at the crack of dawn to get good seats when doors open at 6 a.m.

The seldom seen rapper was full of energy, pacing back and forth across the stage clad in black to contrast with Cudi’s white sweatshirt. He frequently took running jumps across the stage to highlight particular moments during “Freee.”

The appearance, though unannounced, wasn’t exactly surprising considering he and Cudi’s long collaboration history and the fact the rapper was going to be in the neighborhood for the service, which was announced a few weeks previous.

Cudi also brought out a selection of other guest artists, including Ty Dolla Sign for “Freee” and King Chip for “Just What I Am” after West departed.