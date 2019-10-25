Kanye West’s ‘Jesus’ Doesn’t Come, Again, and Sleepy Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter

Everyone has a bête noire in life, that one nemesis that will forever dog them, and Kanye West’s is “release dates.” Despite a much heavier advance publicity buildup that had fans thinking surely he must mean it this time, his “Jesus Is King” gospel album failed to descend from the clouds, or The Cloud, in the wee hours of Friday morning as advertised.

As Mark 13:32 tried to warn us about planning for rapture: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven.”

If fans think they’re frustrated, imagine the collaborators working on the album — not just because of the hours or pressure involved in getting it right, but because the increasingly devout West revealed in an interview Thursday that he’d asked everyone toiling on it to refrain from premarital sex until it was completed. One tongue-in-cheek tweeter blamed the delay on fornicating fans: “Y’all need stop having sex so Kanye can drop this f—ing album.”

While they were missing sleep, many found ways to express their dismay or told-you-so amusement over the delay:

When I die I want Kanye to bury me so he can let me down one last time — J Arias💤 (@NumbBleezus) October 25, 2019

Hey @kanyewest send it over to me I can just put an L3 Ultramaximizer over everything and it will be done — BOIKAFÉ.COM (@boikafe) October 25, 2019

God: Aight, what are we Delaying again, Kanye's Album or The Last Of Us 2? — ƧPӨӨPY GΣП 👻🎃 (@KoalaInbound) October 25, 2019

Kanye actually dropping an album on time https://t.co/rgjczzR1Um — H M (@hannmurr) October 25, 2019

my favorite thing about ima fix wolves is that he did not fix wolves because its still a terrible song — Alex! (@PartyTimeShffl) October 25, 2019

The new Kanye album gonna sounds like Dewey Cox when he was all drugged out making that long ass song with thousands of people making noises in the background😂😂 “I need an army of didgeridoos!” — alex picciarelli (@alexpicciarelli) October 25, 2019