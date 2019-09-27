Kanye West Is Staging a ‘Jesus Is King Experience’ in Detroit Tonight

After today’s special Friday edition of his Sunday Service in Detroit, Kanye West is introducing the “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” at the city’s Fox Theatre tonight. The event is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. ET, with tickets available on Ticketmaster free of charge for those in the Michigan area.

Whether or not that means the “Jesus Is King” album — which was sort-of announced by West’s wife Kim Kardashian last month and many people expected to have dropped earlier today — will finally arrive, or whether there is such an album at all, remains to be seen. Kardashian tweeted what appeared to be an album tracklist filled with Christian-themed titles, which was then reposted by West on his website. No further concrete details have yet emerged.

Reached by Variety, West’s rep had no comment, although a source close to the situation said that “something” was coming today. A different rep, Trevian Kutti, a former R. Kelly publicist who has been reported to be working with West, tweeted — and then deleted — on Friday that the album was coming at 8 p.m., but that tweet may have been mistakenly referring to the show.

It remains unclear whether the show will be livestreamed — West’s Sunday Services stream from https://sundayservice.com/ — and few details are available, but the Fox Theatre encouraged patrons to download tickets to their mobile devices. Like many events in recent months, including Madonna’s Madame X shows, the theater is enforcing a strict no-phone policy for the show.