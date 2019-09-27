×
Kanye West Is Staging a 'Jesus Is King Experience' in Detroit Tonight

Jem Aswad

Kanye West attends "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre, in New York"The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018
After today’s special Friday edition of his Sunday Service in Detroit, Kanye West is introducing the “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” at the city’s Fox Theatre tonight. The event is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. ET, with tickets available on Ticketmaster free of charge for those in the Michigan area.

Whether or not that means the “Jesus Is King” album — which was sort-of announced by West’s wife Kim Kardashian last month and many people expected to have dropped earlier today — will finally arrive, or whether there is such an album at all, remains to be seen. Kardashian tweeted what appeared to be an album tracklist filled with Christian-themed titles, which was then reposted by West on his website. No further concrete details have yet emerged.

Reached by Variety, West’s rep had no comment, although a source close to the situation said that “something” was coming today. A different rep, Trevian Kutti, a former R. Kelly publicist who has been reported to be working with West, tweeted — and then deleted — on Friday that the album was coming at 8 p.m., but that tweet may have been mistakenly referring to the show.

It remains unclear whether the show will be livestreamed — West’s Sunday Services stream from https://sundayservice.com/ — and few details are available, but the Fox Theatre encouraged patrons to download tickets to their mobile devices. Like many events in recent months, including Madonna’s Madame X shows, the theater is enforcing a strict no-phone policy for the show.

 

