Kane Brown’s Staples Center Concert Postponed After Drummer’s Death

A sold-out concert by country star Kane Brown scheduled for Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles has been postponed until January, due to the death of the singer’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, in a car accident Saturday in Tennessee.

Brown was scheduled to perform Friday at the first of several gigs intended to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the L.A. arena. The show, Brown’s first as an arena headliner, reportedly sold out in an hour and a half after going on sale.

The new date for the show will be January 9, 2020. Tickets purchased for the Oct. 18 show will be honored at that time.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Kane, his entire team and the family of his long-time drummer Kenny Dixon for their tragic loss this weekend,” the Staples Center said in a statement.

Brown posted tributes to his longtime drummer on social media Sunday. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when nobody else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people, and your last show was in a F-in’ stadium, my guy,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I know u will be watching over us with that redneck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told Nashville reporters that Dixon’s car ran off I-24 southeast of Nashville and into a tree Saturday in a single-vehicle crash. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have a factor, Fox17 in Nashville reported.