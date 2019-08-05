×

Kacey Musgraves Takes on Trump After Gun Massacres: ‘Don’t You Hear Our Pain?’

Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New York NY 2019
CREDIT: JAMES WHITE for Variety

Kacey Musgraves was among those feeling she’d had more than enough following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton — and in a live performance at Lollapalooza and subsequent series of tweets, the native Texan let loose on the president for what she considered his feeble response to the tragedies.

Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump?” she tweeted in the early hours of Monday morning. “Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?”

She followed that with another message: “For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

The country-pop star also retweeted a message from Katherine Clark, a congresswoman from Massachusetts, who addressed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in saying, “The House passed two gun safety bills months ago, but you continue to block them. Since you tweeted your prayers, another American community, Dayton, has been shattered by gun violence. Americans are dying, and you’re blocking us from helping them. Who exactly do you serve?”

In a Sunday performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Musgraves exhorted the crowd in a chant after pointing out “the shit that’s happening in the last 24 hours — much less everything that’s happened in the last 200-and-f–king 15 days in America,” a reference to an oft-cited figure about 250 mass shootings in 215 days. “So, I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be f—ing done. Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f—ing do something!'”

She then dedicated her song “Rainbow” to “everyone who has the bravery to even show up to a music festival.”

Ironically, in 2016, Musgraves had taken heat from some gun control advocates after a similar tragedy. “Crying as I read about Orlando,” she tweeted after the Florida nightclub mass murder. “I can’t believe it. I don’t understand. And especially at such a happy place!? Feeling sick. … Let’s go back to saloon days where every mutha—a is carrying a revolver and anyone walking in to disturb the peace might maybe think twice.”

But after getting blowback on that last sentiment three years ago, she quickly deleted it and followed it up by saying, “Look. Emotions are high today. Mine included. Just hating hate. Lots of opinions in the mix. LOVE is the only true answer. Hard subject tho. All I know is something isn’t working. That’s all. I love y’all and my true intent is peaceful.”

After speaking up at Lollapalooza Sunday night, Musgraves was applauded by many of her fellow performers. “Well done Kacey,” tweeted Brandi Carlile.

    Kacey Musgraves was among those feeling she'd had more than enough following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton — and in a live performance at Lollapalooza and subsequent series of tweets, the native Texan let loose on the president for what she considered his feeble response to the tragedies. "Don't you hear us, @realDonaldTrump?"

