Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena at Site of the Tejano Star’s Final Concert in Texas (WATCH)

Almost 24 years to the day after Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed her last concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves returned to the same setting to pay tribute to the late queen of Tejano, who died a month after making her final appearance there.

“I love the queen Selena just as much as you do,” the fellow Texas native told the 53,000-strong crowd at Houston’s NRG Stadium, before performing Quintanilla-Pérez’s hit “Como La Flor.” “This is our chance to honor her, by singing as loud as we can together.”

The “Slow Burn” singer wrote in her Instagram story Tuesday: “24 years ago Selena performed her last concert here. It was a dream of mine to be able to pay my respects to her iconic legacy.”

She later tweeted that “Texan dreams came true last night.” She included photos and video of herself riding a horse during the performance, by far her biggest headlining show to date.

HOUSTON RODEO 💜 MY TEXAN DREAMS CAME TRUE LAST NIGHT. It was everything to me. THANK YOU to all 53k+ of you that came out! pic.twitter.com/W898QU5tdy — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) February 26, 2019

💜SIEMPRE SELENA💜 @RODEOHOUSTON last night pic.twitter.com/9BNj0wHkax — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) February 26, 2019

Quintanilla-Pérez’s sister Suzette took to Instagram to thank Musgraves for the gesture.

“Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back,” she said. “A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!”

Actress Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and is known for speaking out on the importance of Latinx and LGBTQ representation, took to Twitter to express her love.

“Don’t mind me I’m just sitting in my car crying at the @harpersbazaarus article featuring @YalitzaAparicio and at the fact that @KaceyMusgraves covered a Selena song,” she tweeted.

Don’t mind me I’m just sitting in my car crying at the @harpersbazaarus article featuring @YalitzaAparicio and at the fact that @KaceyMusgraves covered a Selena song. 💕 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) February 26, 2019

Following Musgraves, other talent in Houston Rodeo lineup include Luke Bryan, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and George Strait.

Musgraves headlined the stadium just one night after presenting at the Oscars, and a little over two weeks after winning album of the year at the Grammys.

Musgraves is currently on her Oh What a World: Tour, heading to Nashville for a sold out four-night stand from Feb. 27 to March 2. The “Rainbow” singer will also be appearing at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, where she’s nominated for both female artist of the year and album of the year.

Watch the full “Como La Flor” performance below: