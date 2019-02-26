×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena at Site of the Tejano Star’s Final Concert in Texas (WATCH)

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kacey Musgraves91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Giambattista Valli
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Almost 24 years to the day after Selena Quintanilla-Pérez performed her last concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves returned to the same setting to pay tribute to the late queen of Tejano, who died a month after making her final appearance there.

“I love the queen Selena just as much as you do,” the fellow Texas native told the 53,000-strong crowd at Houston’s NRG Stadium, before performing Quintanilla-Pérez’s hit “Como La Flor.” “This is our chance to honor her, by singing as loud as we can together.”

The “Slow Burn” singer wrote in her Instagram story Tuesday: “24 years ago Selena performed her last concert here. It was a dream of mine to be able to pay my respects to her iconic legacy.”

She later tweeted that “Texan dreams came true last night.” She included photos and video of herself riding a horse during the performance, by far her biggest headlining show to date.

Quintanilla-Pérez’s sister Suzette took to Instagram to thank Musgraves for the gesture.

Related

“Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back,” she said. “A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!”

Actress Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and is known for speaking out on the importance of Latinx and LGBTQ representation, took to Twitter to express her love.

“Don’t mind me I’m just sitting in my car crying at the @harpersbazaarus article featuring @YalitzaAparicio and at the fact that @KaceyMusgraves covered a Selena song,” she tweeted.

Following Musgraves, other talent in Houston Rodeo lineup include Luke BryanCardi BCamila CabelloTim McGrawKane BrownChris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and George Strait.

Musgraves headlined the stadium just one night after presenting at the Oscars, and a little over two weeks after winning album of the year at the Grammys.

Musgraves is currently on her Oh What a World: Tour, heading to Nashville for a sold out four-night stand from Feb. 27 to March 2. The “Rainbow” singer will also be appearing at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, where she’s nominated for both female artist of the year and album of the year.

Watch the full “Como La Flor” performance below:

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Music

  • Drake

    Drake Tops IFPI’s 2018 Best-Selling Artist List

    The global recording industry trade organization IFPI has named Drake as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2018, based on the success of his fifth full-length, “Scorpion,” and its singles “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” Drake is the only artist to ever hold this title multiple times, with his first being in 2016. The full top 10 appears below. [...]

  • John Legend

    John Legend on R. Kelly's Arrest: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

    Following an appearance on the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” John Legend is continuing to speak out about the disgraced R&B singer and calls his recent arrest for sexual abuse against minors “a long time coming.” In an interview on NBC News’ “Today,” Legend told hosts Hota Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, “I’m [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Goes Live in India for Some, Official Launch Pegged for Wednesday

    Spotify’s India launch is well underway, with some local users reporting that they can already access the music service on their devices. An official launch in the country is planned for Wednesday local time, according to sources with knowledge of the company’s plans. Indian music fans celebrated the launch on Twitter Tuesday: Finally @Spotify is [...]

  • BBC Orders ‘Michael Jackson: The Rise

    BBC Orders New Jackson Documentary ‘Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall’

    A second Michael Jackson documentary is coming to British TV after the BBC ordered “Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall” from journalist and Jackson expert Jacques Peretti, who has already made several films about the late singer. The announcement of the project comes just days before rival U.K. pubcaster Channel 4 airs “Leaving Neverland” over [...]

  • Google Home entryway

    Apple Music Likely Heading to Google Speakers

    Apple’s music service is apparently heading to Google Home speakers: Apple Music has appeared as a supported service in Google’s Home app for iPhones, Macrumors was first to report Monday night. The service can’t currently be activated on Google Home speakers, but the appearance of the listing suggests that this could change any day. An [...]

  • Spotify's India Launch Is Imminent as

    Spotify's India Launch Is Imminent as Company Reveals Pricing

    Spotify’s long-delayed launch in India appears imminent — and could take place as soon as Tuesday night, sources say — as the company has revealed pricing in the territory, the second most-populous country in the world. Its premium service will be free for 30 days and then will be 119 rupees (around $1.67) per month [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad