Kacey Musgraves Enlists Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan for Christmas Special

Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel and Fred Armisen will also appear in Amazon's first holiday special.

Kacey Musgraves CMA Country Christmas, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2016
CREDIT: Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves has enlisted a starry lineup for her first holiday special, and the first one to come out under the Amazon Prime Video banner, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” set to bow on the service Nov. 29. Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Zooey Deschanel and Kendell Jenner are among the guest stars just announced for the show, which Musgraves calls “a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays.”

Others lined up include Leon Bridges, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy, the Radio City Hall Rockettes and James Corden. The latter’s late-night co-executive producer, Ben Winston, fills that role on this special, too, along with Emma Conway, Musgraves and her manager, Jason Owen.

The other guests, though, are new to Musgraves’ world, holiday-wise or otherwise. Sivan will debut a new original song with her, “Glittery.” Other fellow carolers will mostly drop in on more familiar standards, like Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka.” The Rockettes will be featured on the show-closing “Ribbons and Bows,” one of the original tracks from her 2016 album. Levy, of “Schitt’s Creek,” will narrate.

A soundtrack album for the show will be available on Amazon and other digital providers on Nov. 29 as well.

Kacey Musgraves
CREDIT: Amazon Prime Video

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a statement. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show, as well as my own grandma.” (That would presumably be in what shows up on the soundtrack listing as a dialogue bit enthusiastically titled… “NANA!”) “My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format.”

Musgraves’ most recent album, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” triumphed in both the country and pop realms. It won the CMA Award for album of the year at last November’s ceremony, then went on to capture the all-genre album of the year trophy at this year’s Grammys, where she won four in all.

The track list for the soundtrack:

  1. Let It Snow Featuring James Corden
  2. Countdown – Dialogue
  3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  4. Getting Ready – Dialogue
  5. Present Without A Bow Featuring Leon Bridges
  6. Making A List – Dialogue
  7. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree Featuring Camila Cabello
  8. (Not So) Silent Night Featuring Fred Armisen
  9. Christmas Makes Me Cry
  10. Amp It Up, Dan – Dialogue
  11. Christmas Fail – Dialogue
  12. Mele Kalikimaka Featuring Zooey Deschanel
  13. Cookies – Dialogue
  14. Glittery Featuring Troye Sivan
  15. I’ll Be Home Intro – Dialogue
  16. I’ll Be Home For Christmas Featuring Lana Del Rey
  17. NANA! – Dialogue
  18. Ribbons And Bows Featuring The Radio City Rockettes

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

