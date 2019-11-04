Kacey Musgraves Enlists Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan for Christmas Special

Kacey Musgraves has enlisted a starry lineup for her first holiday special, and the first one to come out under the Amazon Prime Video banner, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” set to bow on the service Nov. 29. Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Zooey Deschanel and Kendell Jenner are among the guest stars just announced for the show, which Musgraves calls “a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays.”

Others lined up include Leon Bridges, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy, the Radio City Hall Rockettes and James Corden. The latter’s late-night co-executive producer, Ben Winston, fills that role on this special, too, along with Emma Conway, Musgraves and her manager, Jason Owen.

The other guests, though, are new to Musgraves’ world, holiday-wise or otherwise. Sivan will debut a new original song with her, “Glittery.” Other fellow carolers will mostly drop in on more familiar standards, like Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka.” The Rockettes will be featured on the show-closing “Ribbons and Bows,” one of the original tracks from her 2016 album. Levy, of “Schitt’s Creek,” will narrate.

A soundtrack album for the show will be available on Amazon and other digital providers on Nov. 29 as well.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a statement. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show, as well as my own grandma.” (That would presumably be in what shows up on the soundtrack listing as a dialogue bit enthusiastically titled… “NANA!”) “My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format.”

Musgraves’ most recent album, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” triumphed in both the country and pop realms. It won the CMA Award for album of the year at last November’s ceremony, then went on to capture the all-genre album of the year trophy at this year’s Grammys, where she won four in all.

The track list for the soundtrack: