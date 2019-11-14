Justin Timberlake Returns as a Performer and Producer for ‘Trolls World Tour’ Soundtrack

Pop star Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar nomination for his contribution to the first “Trolls” movie three years ago, is returning to the franchise as the executive music producer of Dreamworks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour” soundtrack, scheduled for this March. .

Assisted by Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer/producer Ludwig Göransson, Timberlake produced, wrote and performed new original music for the film and its accompanying RCA album. Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton and SZA will also be featured on the soundtrack.

The album serves as a follow up to the 2016 “Trolls” soundtrack that was also produced by Timberlake, which featured the quadruple platinum single “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” which won a Grammy for best song for visual media on top of its Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Musicians with speaking and/or singing roles in the film include Blige, .Paak, Clarkson, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, Ester Dean, George Clinton, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel and Charlyne Yi.

The high concentration of singers and musicians in the voice cast is not random. The upcoming sequel explores various music-based “tribes” — Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock — following Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch’s (Timberlake) discovery that different trolls come from six different lands, each devoted to its own genre of music.

Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo and Kunal Nayyar also lend their voices to the cast.