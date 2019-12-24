Justin Bieber Announces 45-City Summer Stadium Tour, Teases New Single

Justin Bieber used Christmas Eve morning to slide some news down fans’ chimneys: He’ll be embarking on a 45-city stadium tour in the summer of 2020, starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and continuing through a Sept. 26 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Bieber also used the occasion to announce he’ll be putting out a new single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, with an album and docu-series — no titles offered — to follow.

The news was no doubt welcome to fans, although maybe not exactly what they expected, as there was widespread speculation Bieber would actually be dropping a single on Christmas Eve. He’d been using his social media for days to promote three dates: Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. What he plans to do on New Year’s Eve remains up for question, but since it obviously won’t be “Yummy,” maybe he plans to use that occasion to reveal an album title or date.

“It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done,” Bieber promised of the album in a minute-and-a-half teaser video that has him hanging out in a wintry, possibly post-apocalyptic desert landscape littered with abandoned gas (or “petrol”) stations and burned out buses. The somber look of the video is somewhat at odds with the not-too-depressing sound of the mid-tempo “Yummy”-ness being teased.

It certainly sounds like he plans to use the album to spread a message that he’s matured, in any case. “As humans we are imperfect,” he says in voiceover. “My past and my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. … I feel like this is different from the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. … I’m excited to perform it and tour it. … We all have different stories and I’m just excited to share mine.”

Viewers are invited to go to a link to pre-save the single, which lands on a Spotify page that brings up a pop-up screen requiring users to allow Universal Music to access their personal information.

Bieber has been on a long layoff between full-length albums, having released his previous effort, “Purpose,” more than four years ago, in November 2015. His last single as a lead artist was “Friends,” a top 10 single in 2017. He’s made three notable guest appearances on record since then, though, being featured on Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” country duo Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” remix, all in 2019.

Among the dates scheduled on Bieber’s tour is a May 29 gig at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

His 2020 tour schedule:

05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center

05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field

08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center

08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field

09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium