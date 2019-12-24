Justin Bieber Announces 45-City Summer Stadium Tour, Teases New Single

Justin Bieber used Christmas Eve morning to slide some news down fans’ chimneys: He’ll be embarking on a 45-city stadium tour in the summer of 2020, starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and continuing through a Sept. 26 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Bieber also used the occasion to announce he’ll be putting out a new single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, with an album and docu-series — no titles offered — to follow.
The news was no doubt welcome to fans, although maybe not exactly what they expected, as there was widespread speculation Bieber would actually be dropping a single on Christmas Eve. He’d been using his social media for days to promote three dates: Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. What he plans to do on New Year’s Eve remains up for question, but since it obviously won’t be “Yummy,” maybe he plans to use that occasion to reveal an album title or date.
“It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done,” Bieber promised of the album in a minute-and-a-half teaser video that has him hanging out in a wintry, possibly post-apocalyptic desert landscape littered with abandoned gas (or “petrol”) stations and burned out buses. The somber look of the video is somewhat at odds with the not-too-depressing sound of the mid-tempo “Yummy”-ness being teased.
It certainly sounds like he plans to use the album to spread a message that he’s matured, in any case. “As humans we are imperfect,” he says in voiceover. “My past and my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. … I feel like this is different from the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. … I’m excited to perform it and tour it. … We all have different stories and I’m just excited to share mine.”
Viewers are invited to go to a link to pre-save the single, which lands on a Spotify page that brings up a pop-up screen requiring users to allow Universal Music to access their personal information.
Bieber has been on a long layoff between full-length albums, having released his previous effort, “Purpose,” more than four years ago, in November 2015. His last single as a lead artist was “Friends,” a top 10 single in 2017. He’s made three notable guest appearances on record since then, though, being featured on Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” country duo Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” remix, all in 2019.
Among the dates scheduled on Bieber’s tour is a May 29 gig at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
His 2020 tour schedule:
05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field
08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center
08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field
09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium