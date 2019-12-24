×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Bieber Announces 45-City Summer Stadium Tour, Teases New Single

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber
CREDIT: Justin Bieber YouTube

Justin Bieber used Christmas Eve morning to slide some news down fans’ chimneys: He’ll be embarking on a 45-city stadium tour in the summer of 2020, starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and continuing through a Sept. 26 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Bieber also used the occasion to announce he’ll be putting out a new single, “Yummy,” on Jan. 3, with an album and docu-series — no titles offered — to follow.

The news was no doubt welcome to fans, although maybe not exactly what they expected, as there was widespread speculation Bieber would actually be dropping a single on Christmas Eve. He’d been using his social media for days to promote three dates: Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. What he plans to do on New Year’s Eve remains up for question, but since it obviously won’t be “Yummy,” maybe he plans to use that occasion to reveal an album title or date.

“It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done,” Bieber promised of the album in a minute-and-a-half teaser video that has him hanging out in a wintry, possibly post-apocalyptic desert landscape littered with abandoned gas (or “petrol”) stations and burned out buses. The somber look of the video is somewhat at odds with the not-too-depressing sound of the mid-tempo “Yummy”-ness being teased.

It certainly sounds like he plans to use the album to spread a message that he’s matured, in any case. “As humans we are imperfect,” he says in voiceover. “My past and my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. … I feel like this is different from the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. … I’m excited to perform it and tour it. … We all have different stories and I’m just excited to share mine.”

Viewers are invited to go to a link to pre-save the single, which lands on a Spotify page that brings up a pop-up screen requiring users to allow Universal Music to access their personal information.

Bieber has been on a long layoff between full-length albums, having released his previous effort, “Purpose,” more than four years ago, in November 2015. His last single as a lead artist was “Friends,” a top 10 single in 2017. He’s made three notable guest appearances on record since then, though, being featured on Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” country duo Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” remix, all in 2019.

Among the dates scheduled on Bieber’s tour is a May 29 gig at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

His 2020 tour schedule:

05-14-20                   Seattle, WA                  CenturyLink Field

05-17-20                   Portland, OR                Moda Center

05-19-20                   Sacramento, CA          Golden1 Center

05-22-20                   Santa Clara, CA           Levi’s Stadium

05-26-20                   San Diego, CA             Pechanga Arena San Diego

05-29-20                   Pasadena, CA              Rose Bowl

06-02-20                   Las Vegas, NV             T-Mobile Arena

06-05-20                   Glendale, AZ                State Farm Stadium

06-09-20                   Salt Lake City, UT       Vivint Smart Home Arena

06-13-20                   Denver, CO                  Empower Field at Mile High

06-16-20                   Lincoln, NE                   Pinnacle Bank Arena

06-19-20                   Chicago, IL                   Soldier Field

06-21-20                   Minneapolis, MN          Target Center

06-24-20                   Milwaukee, WI              Milwaukee Summerfest

06-27-20                   Arlington, TX                AT&T Stadium

06-30-20                   New Orleans, LA         Smoothie King Center

07-02-20                   Houston, TX                 NRG Stadium

07-06-20                   Kansas City, MO          Sprint Center

07-08-20                   Tulsa, OK                      BOK Center

07-11-20                   Nashville, TN                Nissan Stadium

07-13-20                   St. Louis, MO               Enterprise Center

07-15-20                   N. Little Rock, AR        Simmons Bank Arena

07-18-20                   Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-21-20                   Miami, FL                      AmericanAirlines Arena

07-25-20                   Tampa, FL                    Raymond James Stadium

07-27-20                   Columbia, SC               Colonial Life Arena

07-29-20                   Greensboro, NC          Greensboro Coliseum

08-01-20                   Philadelphia, PA          Lincoln Financial Field

08-04-20                   Pittsburgh, PA              PPG Paints Arena

08-06-20                   University Park, PA     Bryce Jordan Center

08-08-20                   Columbus, OH             Ohio Stadium

08-12-20                   Louisville, KY                KFC Yum! Center

08-14-20                   Cleveland, OH              First Energy Stadium

08-16-20                   Grand Rapids, MI        Van Andel Arena

08-18-20                   Lexington, KY               Rupp Arena

08-21-20                   Landover, MD              FedEx Field

08-24-20                   Buffalo, NY                   KeyBank Center

08-26-20                   Albany, NY                    Times Union Center

08-29-20                   Detroit, MI                     Ford Field

09-01-20                   Ottawa, ON                   Canadian Tire Centre

09-03-20                   Québec City, QC         Videotron Centre

09-10-20                   Toronto, ON                  Rogers Centre

09-14-20                   Montreal, QC                Bell Centre

09-17-20                   Foxboro, MA                 Gillette Stadium

09-26-20                   East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium

                                   

 

More Music

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Announces 45-City Summer Stadium Tour, Teases New Single

    Justin Bieber used Christmas Eve morning to slide some news down fans’ chimneys: He’ll be embarking on a 45-city stadium tour in the summer of 2020, starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and continuing through a Sept. 26 show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Bieber also used the occasion to announce he’ll be [...]

  • The Best Music Boxed Sets of

    The Best Music Boxed Sets of 2019

    Physical media, we keep being told, is dead, but please don’t tell that to the companies still issuing comprehensive music boxed sets every year or the diehard fans still filling up their gift wish lists with the sometimes bulky items. The format seems to be alive and somewhat well if, in 2019, the Beatles and [...]

  • Mariah Carey

    Mariah Carey Sued by Former Nanny, Who Claims Retaliation

    Mariah Carey, whose classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is atop the music charts, was sued on Monday by a former nanny. Maria Burgues filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging she was fired in April 2018 after complaining about her pay and working conditions. Burgues says she was paid $25 an [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Mixes Yuletide and Tears in Festive L.A. Tour Finale (Watch)

    No tears left to cry? Well, that part was a lie, or at least a false prophecy. Ariana Grande couldn’t have been more recurringly tearful at the final date of her “Sweetener” tour Sunday night than if she’d been bottling it up for the tour’s entire 10-month routing. And she made it clear she was (in [...]

  • Dennis Quaid, "Jingle Jared" Gudstadt, T

    The Best Music Podcasts of 2019

    A recent survey conducted by National Public Radio noted that, five years ago, 80% of the U.S. population’s listening hours were spent on music, with 20% dedicated to spoken word; this past year, music’s share is down to 76%, with spoken word growing to 24%. Credit the latter’s growth in part to the podcast boom. [...]

  • London on da Track

    Hitmaker of the Month: London on da Track Says 'It's Time' Female Rappers Shine

    As 2019 winds down, producer London on da Track is capping off a tremendous two-year run. Between executive-producing Summer Walker’s critically-acclaimed album “Over It” and credits on hits by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (“Swervin’), French Montana (“No Stylist” feat. Drake) and Roddy Ricch (“Die Young”), the Atlanta native is among the most in-demand hitmakers [...]

  • Ariana GrandeBillboard's 13th Annual Women in

    Ariana Grande Drops Live Album ‘K Bye for Now (Swt Live)’

    As promised, Ariana Grande dropped a live album from her “Sweetener World Tour” just hours after the final date wrapped in Los Angeles. Titled “K Bye for Now (Swt Live),” the singer has been updating fans on the album’s progress over social media for several weeks. The 32-track album spans songs from all across her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad