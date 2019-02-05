×
Jussie Smollett Was Hesitant to Report Attack, According to Police Report

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Victoria Will/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jussie Smollett was initially reluctant to report that he had been attacked by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, according to a Chicago Police Department report.

Smollett, the 36-year-old musician and actor who appears on “Empire,” told police that he was accosted on the street at 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. ABC7 in Chicago obtained a partially redacted copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Request on Monday.

According to the report, the officers were told that Smollett “did not want to report the offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to.”

The report states that police found Smollett with a white rope around his neck, and that he stated the attackers threw an unknown chemical substance on him, staining his clothes. Smollett said he was accosted by two men dressed in black, one of whom was wearing a ski mask. He did not remember any other details of the suspects.

Chicago police have reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage in an effort to find the attackers, but have not found video of the attack. The department released an image of two “persons of interest” in the case on Wednesday.

Eddie Johnson, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, told reporters on Friday that progress was being made.

“He is a victim and we treat him like a victim,” Johnson said. “He’s been very cooperative.”

Smollett performed on Saturday at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, during which he sought to clarify some details of the incident.

“I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately… I was not hospitalized,” he said on stage. “And above all: I fought the f— back.”

