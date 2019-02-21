Jussie Smollett Mugshot Released by Chicago Police

Chicago police released the mugshot of Jussie Smollett Thursday after the actor was arrested and in custody of detectives.
Smollett is facing criminal charges for allegedly filing a false police report. During a press conference Thursday morning, Chicago police officials asserted that Smollett set up a hate crime hoax because he was “dissatisfied” with his salary on the Fox series “Empire.”
More to come…
