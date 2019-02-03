Jussie Smollett Says He ‘Can’t Let the Motherf—ers Win’ at First Show Since Attack

Jussie Smollett performed for the first time since it was reported that he was assaulted by two men in Chicago in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. Taking the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, he fought back tears as he said, “I had to be here tonight, y’all. I can’t let the motherf—ers win.”

“I have so many words on my heart,” the actor/singer said, addressing the 400-capacity club after embracing his family. “The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all… l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So now… let’s do it.”

Those in attendance at the Troubadour included Rep. Maxine Waters, director Lee Daniels and actor Wilson Cruz.

Last week, Smollett issued a statement to Essence that read: “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. … Soon I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process.”

Smollett was on the phone with his manager Brandon Moore when the attack happened. The two are cooperating with authorities as the investigate the incident as a possible hate crime. Smollett plays an openly gay character on the Fox series “Empire.”

According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 300 block of E. North Water St. They proceeded to assault Smollett and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him. The two men are also said to have put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing on foot. Smollett then transported himself to an area hospital.