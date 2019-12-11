×
Juice Wrld Streams Climb Nearly 500% After His Death

Variety Staff

Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 06 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

As often happens after an unexpected death, Juice Wrld’s music soared in popularity after his passing on Sunday, with streams climbing nearly 500% on that day alone.

On-demand audio streams for the rapper, who died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, climbed 487% on Sunday to more than 38.2 million in the U.S., according to BuzzAngle Music, with four of the top 10 songs on Spotify and Apple Music.

His signature song, “Lucid Dreams,” topped the day with nearly 4.4 million on-demand audio streams, with “Legends” — the song with the sadly prescient lyric “What’s the 27 Club? / We ain’t making it past 21,” was fourth with 3.1 million.

“Lucid Dreams” was also the top-selling digital song of the day, with more than 3,000 downloads, accounting for nearly a third of the rapper’s 9,600 downloads sold on Sunday.

Juice WRLD also had the top two albums of the day by album-equivalent units, which combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams. His 2018 debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” was first with nearly 13,000 units, and 2019’s “Death Race for Love” was next with approximately 10,300 units.

The cause of Juice Wrld’s death is still unknown after the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released its initial findings of an autopsy on Monday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement saying “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death” for the 21-year-old musician, whose real name was Jarad Higgins. Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology, the office said.

Law-enforcement officials were in the process of confiscating guns and drugs from the rapper’s flight at Chicago’s Midway Airport when he suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest early Sunday, police told the Chicago Tribune. The rapper was briefly revived but died at a local hospital.

