Juice WRLD Signs With WME

Rapper Juice WRLD has signed with WME where he will be represented by music agent Brent Smith. Juice joins a roster that includes Drake, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa, among others. Pollstar reported the signing, which occurred in December 2018.

Juice was previously represented by Andrew Lieber of MAC Agency, which told the touring trade that the artist’s management team — comprised of Brandon “Lil Bibby” Dickinson, George “G-Money” Dickinson and Pete Jideonwo of Grade A Productions — offered to let him stay on as agent, but it would have meant dissolving his company in order to “move to one of the bigger building agencies,” said Lieber, who will continue to work on merchandise and clothing.

Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” was one of the most consumed songs of 2018. His latest album, “Death Race for Love,” was released March 8. In Variety‘s review of the album, critic Brandon Yu describes Juice as having “efficiently distilled emo rap — one of the Soundcloud generation’s iterations of trap, infused with the moody melodrama of self-pitying anguish — into memorable hooks” and “Death Race” as displaying “his strongest, most polished melodies.”

Currently on the road with Ski Mask The Slump God, the two are performing in auditoriums and arenas with stops at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre coming up.