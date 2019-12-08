×
Juice Wrld Remembered by Collaborators and Friends, From Ellie Goulding to Lil Nas X

Jem Aswad

In the wake of Juice Wrld’s death on Sunday, many of his friends, colleagues and collaborators weighed in with tributes on social media. The rapper, who’d just turned 21 last week, had already collaborated with a wide range of artists, from his close friend Ski Mask the Slump God (who was also close friends with XXXTentacion) to British pop singer Ellie Goulding, from K-pop superstars BTS to Panic at the Disco’s Brendan Urie.

Ski Mask fired off a heartbreaking series of tweets on Sunday morning, finishing with what is apparently a screen shot from a Facetime conversation with the two . “ Noooo” he wrote in all-caps. “Bruh at this f—ing point take me too … He can’t be gone! … They keep taking my brothers from me.”

He also posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “I Love You So Much , You Didn’t Deserve This , I Cant Explain How Much It Hurts Me To Lose You , F— This Life Bruh , Rest In Peace You Know I’ll Carry Your Energy Forever !!!!!!!! I Can’t Lose Any More Brothers.”

Goulding, who collaborated with the rapper on the song “Hate Me” earlier this year, posted a photo and wrote, “I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice.”

Chance the Rapper wrote on Instagram: “He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend.”

Lil Yachty wrote, “No man no! … Wow, I can not believe this. Rip my brother juice wrld.”

Meek Mill posted a photo of himself with Juice and simply wrote, “This unbelievable.”

@juicewrld999 this unbelievable 😢

The family of Lil Peep, who died of a drug overdose just over two years ago, wrote on Twitter: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. We send our love and strength to this young man’s family. Please know we are with you and if we can do anything to help you please let us know. We are so very sorry.”

Lil Nas X wrote “rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists,” and followed an hour later with a pair of ruminative posts that concluded, “i like to pretend hate and sh– don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys.”

Juicy J wrote, “Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd. Prayers up for his family.”

 

