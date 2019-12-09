Drugs, Guns Confiscated From Juice Wrld’s Plane

Law-enforcement officials were in the process of confiscating guns and drugs from Juice Wrld’s flight at Chicago’s Midway Airport when the rapper suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest early Sunday, police told the Chicago Tribune. The rapper was briefly revived but died at a local hospital.

According to the report, officers and agents had been waiting for the rapper’s private plane from Los Angeles because they suspected contraband was on board. As they were searching the luggage, the rapper (real name: Jarad Higgins) “began convulsing [and] going into a seizure,” police sources told the paper. He briefly woke up but was “incoherent” after an agent administered two doses of the anti-overdose medication Narcan, but he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. local time at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. Police asked the rapper’s girlfriend, who was on the flight, whether he had any medical conditions, and replied that he “takes Percocet and has a drug problem.” An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The search turned up 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, police told the paper, although no drug charges have been filed. The two guards with Higgins were charged with illegally possessing the guns and ammunition.

Chicago police told the paper they had been while the plane was en route to Chicago that federal agents suspected it was carrying “weapons and narcotics,” although it is unclear where they obtained that information. One of the rapper’s bodyguards, Henry Dean, told police he was carrying two 9 mm pistols and a high-capacity magazine; a third gun was found in the luggage of the other guard, Christopher Long; he denied the gun was his but was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Dean was charged with carrying a concealed firearm at an airport and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, police told the paper. The charges are misdemeanors.