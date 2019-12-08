×
Rapper Juice Wrld Dead at 21 (Report)

Juice Wrld, the fast-rising young rapper best known for his 2018 hit “Lucid Dreams,” died on Sunday shortly after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, according to a report from TMZ. He was 21 years old.

While no cause of death has been announced, TMZ cited law enforcement sources who claimed that the rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, experienced a seizure while walking through the airport, and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

Born and raised in Chicago, Juice had enjoyed a rapid ascension since he first began posting his songs to SoundCloud as a teenager in 2015, working in a style that blended elements of emo and rock with hip-hop. His independently-released 2017 track “Lucid Dreams” proved to be a career-maker, rising steadily until an official single release in 2018 broke him onto the pop charts, where the song would peak at No. 2.

Signing to Interscope Records in early 2018, Juice released his debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” almost immediately after, which was certified platinum before the end of the year, and contained yet another No. 2 single in “All Girls Are the Same.” His busy year continued with a summer in memoriam EP dedicated to late fellow SoundCloud rappers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep; a collaborative album with Future, “Wrld on Drugs,” which reached No. 2 on the album chart in October; and an original song on the soundtrack for the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Juice released his second album, “Death Race for Love,” in spring of 2019. It was his first effort to reach No. 1 on the album chart. Also this year, he toured Europe with Nicki Minaj on a co-headlining bill.

