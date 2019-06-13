Juanes Named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Juanes will be honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. The Colombian singer, composer and philanthropist will be celebrated at a tribute concert on Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas. The Latin Recording Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The Person of the Year honor recognizes musicians of Ibero American heritage for their artistic achievements in Latin music as well as their humanitarian efforts. Previous recipients include Marc Anthony, Plácido Domingo, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Vicente Fernández, Julio Iglesias, Carlos Santana, Alejandro Sanz and Shakira, among others.

In addition to winning two Grammy Awards, Juanes has worked with Fundación Mi Sangre (My Blood Foundation), and co-founded Paz Sin Fronteras (Peace Without Borders) and is committed to promoting peace and positivity.

Said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy: “Juanes is young, but legendary, an artist who has inspired us through his amazing music for many years and — while doing so — he vigorously campaigned for political, social, and positive change around the world. His leadership and his philanthropic work, in addition to his positive messages that transcend music, speak volumes about his many contributions to the community and we are truly honored to recognize him as this year’s Latin Academy Person of the Year.”

“I remember attending the Latin GRAMMY nominations announcement after my first solo album was released, and becoming so overcome with emotion from the shock of hearing my name called seven times, that I had to step outside for a moment to process how my life had just changed forever,” said Juanes. “I was blessed to win three awards that year, and The Latin Recording Academy has been a fundamental part of bringing my music to a global audience ever since. Now, I am grateful and deeply honored to learn that I will get to join such illustrious artists as Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Santana, Caetano Veloso, and more, as the Person of the Year honoree, while also helping The Latin Academy’s efforts to support future generations of new Spanish-speaking artists.”