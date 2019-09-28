×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

José José, Legendary ‘Prince of Song,’ Dies at 71

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jose Jose receives the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Local media outlets report that the Mexican crooner has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 71Mexico Jose Jose Obit, Coral Gables, USA - 25 Apr 2013
CREDIT: Alan Diaz/AP/Shutterstock

José José, a legendary Mexican singer who was often called “El Príncipe de la Canción or “The Prince of Song,” died Saturday in Miami after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his assistant Laura Núñez confirmed to several media outlets. He was 71.

The singer, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, first rose to fame in the 1970s after singing “El Triste” at the OTI music festival, kicking off a prolific career that spanned more than four decades and sold millions of albums. Soon after his breakthrough festival performance, José José continued to climb the Latin charts with a series of hits including “De Pueblo en Pueblo,” “Hasta Que Vuelvas,” “Sentimientos,” “Paloma” and “Gavilan o Paloma.”

Over the course of his career, José José picked up six Grammy nominations, nabbing his first in 1984 for his “Secretos” album. He picked up two more nominations in 1985, for his song “Por Ella” and his album “Reflexiones,” followed by another nomination every year until 1988. Despite his numerous nominations, the famed singer never took home a Grammy award himself.

José José also saw commercial success with 20 Hot Latin Song hits, four of which reached No. 1. Additionally, he saw 15 of his albums make their mark on the Top Latin Albums chart, ultimately selling more than 1.8 million albums in the United States.

More Music

  • Jose Jose receives the Billboard Lifetime

    José José, Legendary 'Prince of Song,' Dies at 71

    José José, a legendary Mexican singer who was often called “El Príncipe de la Canción or “The Prince of Song,” died Saturday in Miami after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his assistant Laura Núñez confirmed to several media outlets. He was 71. The singer, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, first rose to [...]

  • James Hetfield

    Metallica Postpones Tour as James Hetfield Returns to Rehab

    Metallica announced late Friday that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, as frontman James Hetfield again has entered a rehab program. “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” the band wrote in a message to fans. “He [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    Kanye West Held a ‘Jesus Is King Experience’ in Detroit Tonight

    UPDATED: After today’s special Friday edition of his Sunday Service in Detroit, Kanye West held a multimedia event called “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” at the city’s Fox Theatre tonight. According to social-media reports from audience members, the album, which was expected to be released Friday, and an accompanying film were played. Late [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Is Certfied Platinum

    To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum. According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release. Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also [...]

  • 2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian

    2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

    A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. 2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today. The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad