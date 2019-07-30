Jordyn Woods Enjoys the Spoils of Rick Ross Going ‘Big Tyme’ in New Video (Watch)

Model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods celebrates decadent living alongside Rick Ross, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz in a music video for “Big Tyme” that was released today.

The video follows the trio as they live it up in swanky clubs and cruise around in expensive cars and yachts. Woods mostly hangs by Ross’ side as he raps about living it “Big Tyme.” Woods cycles through a series of ostentatious outfits and in one scene “makes it rain” with a wad of cash.

Earlier in July, Woods had teased the video on Instagram, posting footage of herself standing in front of a luxury car on set and writing, “This was a moment for me because Ross was my (late) dad’s fav, so I had to do it.”

In the last year, Woods has been embroiled in media controversy over her alleged romantic involvement with Tristan Thompson, while he was dating Khloe Kardashian, and more recently James Harden, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Woods discussed the scandal over Thompson with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” in a record-setting episode

The music video marks Ross’ second big release in the last few days, after his collaboration with Drake “Gold Roses” dropped on Friday. Both songs will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album “Port of Miami 2,” which features additional collaborations with Future, Meek Mill, Kodak Black, T-Pain, Pusha T, Lil Wayne and Wale. The album, which follows up 2006’s “Port of Miami,” is set for release Aug. 9.