Joni Mitchell to Receive Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM TEC Awards

Joni MitchellJoni 75: A Birthday Celebration Live, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Joni Mitchell will receive the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards, to be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. According to the announcement, the award is given on behalf of the Les Paul Foundation to honor individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in creative application of artistry in the spirit of the audio pioneer, inventor and musician, Les Paul.

“We are excited that Joni will receive the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award,” says Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of The Les Paul Foundation. “Like Les, she has been a trailblazer and a true renaissance woman – a songwriter, musician, producer and influencer who made her mark with very influential songs in the 60s. She has pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a female singer-songwriter over the course of her four decade career, and like Les Paul, she’s never been scared to take creative risks. We are thrilled that Joni Mitchell will join the list of extraordinary recipients that represent the spirit of the legendary Les Paul.”

“Thank you for this honor,” said Mitchell. “I’m grateful for being appreciated.”

Mitchell is one of the most influential songwriters and artists to emerge from the fertile music scene of the 1960s, renowned for her innovative guitar playing and unusual tunings as well as her songs and crystal-clear voice. Her most recent recording of new material was 2007’s “Shine.” While the singer (pictured above at her 75th birthday celebration last year) suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, she has made a strong recovery and has made multiple public appearances in recent years.

Over the crouse of her career, she has won nine Grammy Awards, three Junos (from her native Canada) and is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The NAMM TEC Awards, held during the global gathering of music, sound and event technology at The NAMM Show, are bestowed annually in honor of the many individuals, companies and technical innovations used in sound recordings, films, broadcast television and video games. Nominees were announced earlier this year. Purchase tickets on site or in advance here FOR $65 (General Admission) or $195 (VIP). The show begins with a VIP-only reception at 6PM, followed by the awards ceremony at 7PM, held in the Hilton Anaheim Hotel’s Pacific Ballroom. Portlandia co-creator, Saturday Night Live alumnus and drummer, Fred Armisen will host the event.

 

