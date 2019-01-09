×

‘Joni 75,’ Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert Film, Set for Theaters

Emmylou Harris, Diana Krall, James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Seal, Norah Jones and Graham Nash are among the artists paying homage.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Timothy Norris/The Music Center

Joni Mitchell’s birthday party is making its way to the big screen. Fans who lamented they weren’t able to attend a sold-out pair of all-star Mitchell tribute concerts in L.A. two months ago will get their chance when Trafalgar Releasing puts a filmed version of the shows into theaters nationwide for a one-night screening February 7.

“The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration” will be shown in cinemas in the U.S. and Mitchell’s native Canada, with tickets going on sale today. A soundtrack album is also going up for advance sale from Verve, with a March 1 release date.

The artists who participated in the Music Center shows Nov. 6-7 included contemporaries of Mitchell’s who also came along in the late 1960s, like James Taylor, Graham Nash and Kris Kristofferson, along with longtime friend Chaka Khan, who recorded with Mitchell in the ’70s. The rest of the diverse slate of stars on hand to happily own up to her influence included Diana Krall, Seal, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Rufus Wainwright and Glen Hansard.

The second of the two shows indeed took place on Mitchell’s 75th birthday, with the honoree — who had mostly stayed out of view after being beset with health issues a few years ago — taking the stage to blow out birthday candles during a full-cast finale.

Related

Variety‘s account of the Music Center gala pointed out that “Carlile and Krall were the two singers who sounded most uncannily like Mitchell in certain moments,” but also singled out for high praise Seal’s performance of “A Strange Boy,” “the strangeness of which he knocked out of the park,” and noted that “Wainwright, Jones and Hansard turned in knockout numbers that would have made them singular MVPs on just about any other night of the year.”

At the time, it was understood that the Music Center shows were being shot for PBS’s “Great Performances,” but Trafalgar’s theatrical release gives the filming a much higher profile… and provides an all-star event during Grammy week that the TV awards show itself will have to strive to live up to.

Other concert films Trafalgar Releasing has put on the big screen for singular nationwide showings recently include “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams,” the BTS vehicle “Burn the Stage: The Movie” and “Muse: Drone World Tour,” on top of traditional theatrical arthouse releases like “The Lobster,” “Elle,” “Swiss Army Man” and “The Imposter.”

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Oscars Gay Tweet Controversy

    Kevin Hart Emphatically Says He Won't Host the Oscars

    Kevin Hart seems to have fully closed the door on any possibility that he will host the Oscars. During a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star gave an emphatic “no” when asked if he would take on the emcee role. Hart’s hire was engulfed in controversy after [...]

  • chris pine wonder woman 1984

    Chris Pine on His Role in 'Wonder Woman 1984': 'The Tables Are Turned'

    On the set of “Wonder Woman 1984,” during its final days of production in London, director Patty Jenkins is completing a series of elaborate shots in quick succession. “These days, there are difficult things to shoot,” she says. “This is not that difficult; it’s just the directions and the multitasking. And it is so interesting [...]

  • 'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert

    'Joni 75,' Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert Film, Set for Theaters

    Joni Mitchell’s birthday party is making its way to the big screen. Fans who lamented they weren’t able to attend a sold-out pair of all-star Mitchell tribute concerts in L.A. two months ago will get their chance when Trafalgar Releasing puts a filmed version of the shows into theaters nationwide for a one-night screening February [...]

  • Bradley Cooper

    10 Takeaways From the 2019 BAFTA Nominations

    “The Favourite” lived up to its name with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which graced the homegrown period drama with a commanding 12 film award nominations Wednesday. But Bradley Cooper and Alfonso Cuaron made history, Glenn Close gained some momentum and Spike Lee got some love. Here are 10 takeaways from this year’s [...]

  • Mika Ronkainen, Merja Aakko Talk Finnish

    Mika Ronkainen, Merja Aakko Talk ‘All The Sins,’ Finland’s Bible Belt, Landscape

    In “Finnish Blood, Swedish Heart,” Finland’s Mika Ronkainen, best known for his documentaries – 2003’s “Screaming Men,” 2009’s “Freetime Machos”  –  portrays the dislocation of 1970s Finnish emigrants in Sweden via a father-and-son musical road movie. For “All the Sins,” a Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize entry written with Merja Aakko, Ronkainen takes very [...]

  • Fleuve Noir

    MyFrenchFilmFestival Highlights ‘Sauvage’ ‘Black Tide,’ 'Guy,' ’The Bureau’

    PARIS — Two Cannes Critics’ Week hits –  ‘Guy,” “Sauvage” – and Erick Zonca’s comeback, “Black Tide,” are three potential highlights in a still-expanding MyFrenchFilmFestival, French promotion org UniFrance’s annual online selection of French and French-language films. Unveiling MyFFF’s 2019 edition in Paris on Wednesday, UniFrance also revealed that this year’s ninth edition will bow [...]

  • George Eads from the cast of

    'CSI' Veteran George Eads to Star in Korean War Movie 'Jangsari 9.15'

    Hollywood actor George Eads, a veteran of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “MacGuyver”  has confirmed to star in Korean-produced war movie “Jangsari 9.15”. The movie is directed by renowned Korean filmmaker Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”). Production is by Taewon Entertainment, a leading production firm headed by Chung Taewon. The company previously made 2016 hit “Operation Chromite,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad