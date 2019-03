Jonathan Lamy, the Recording Industry Association of America’s longtime executive VP of communications and marketing, is stepping down from his post after 17 years, he announced today.

As he put it in an email to Variety, “I started back in 2002, which means it’s been 17+ years, four different RIAA CEOs, three format changes and countless seminal moments that shaped this industry for the better. Whether it was front-page campaigns like the Grokster Supreme Court case or the Music Modernization Act, I am proud to have played a part in the story of a transformed industry that is again vital and relevant. I am also proud of our work to modernize the RIAA’s online messaging platforms. We are truly a model of how to advocate and message in Washington.” He also nodded to CEO Mitch Glazier, COO Michele Ballantyne and longtime coworkers Cara Duckworth, Liz Kennedy and Josh Friedlander.

“Jonathan’s contributions to the RIAA and the music business are prolific,” Glazier said. “Whether it was the historic Grokster Supreme Court case, CLASSICS legislation, reforming the Gold & Platinum Program or modernizing RIAA’s communications platforms to be the envy of our peers, Jonathan helped author countless successful initiatives and campaigns. The challenges facing this community over the last decade and half were extensive and he helped us strategically navigate them with skill and diplomacy. Jonathan’s leadership and work helped shape the narrative around a music business steadily regaining its footing. He is not just a colleague, but a friend, and I know we will all miss him greatly.”

For the immediate time being, Lamy said, he is going to consult for the RIAA and a few others, work on a couple of personal projects, and “focus on a move to California, where my wife and her family are from.”