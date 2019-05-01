×
Jonas Brothers Reveal Dates for ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour

By
Variety Staff

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin JonasJonas Brothers in concert, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers have announced dates for their 40-city “Happiness Begins” tour this summer and fall, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Dates appear below; the group’s comeback album, also called “Happiness Begins,” is out June 7.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is presented by American Airlines and Mastercard and kicks off August 7th in Miami, FL and will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping October 20th in Los Angeles at the famous Hollywood Bowl. This marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade.

American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be among the first to have access to tickets through an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Cardholders will also have the chance to purchase VIP packages that include prime seats, early access and exclusive premiums, along with some unspecified “surprises.” Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com. The group has also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered withAmerican Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!,” the group said in a statement.

The Jonas Brothers will appear on the Billboard Music Awards tonight and “Saturday Night Live” on May 11.

Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019              Miami, FL                    AmericanAirlines Arena
Friday, August 9, 2019                       Orlando, FL                 Amway Center
Saturday, August 10, 2019                 Tampa, FL                  Amalie Arena
Monday, August 12, 2019                  Atlanta, GA                 State Farm Arena*
Wednesday, August 14, 2019            Raleigh, NC                PNC Arena
Thursday, August 15, 2019                Washington, DC         Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 17, 2019                 Boston, MA                 TD Garden
Sunday, August 18, 2019                   Philadelphia, PA         Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, August 21, 2019            Uncasville, CT            Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, August 23, 2019                     Toronto, ON                Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, August 27, 2019                 Buffalo, NY                  KeyBank Center
Thursday, August 29, 2019                New York, NY             Madison Square Garden
Saturday, August 31, 2019                 Hershey, PA                Hersheypark Stadium
Tuesday, September 3, 2019             Pittsburgh, PA             PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, September 5, 2019            Columbus, OH            Schottenstein Center
Saturday, September 7, 2019            Detroit, MI                   Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, September 8, 2019               Grand Rapids, MI       Van Andel Arena
Tuesday, September 10, 2019           Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena
Friday, September 13, 2019               Indianapolis, IN           Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, September 14, 2019          St. Louis, MO              Enterprise Center
Monday, September 16, 2019            St. Paul, MN                Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, September 17, 2019           Milwaukee, WI            Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 19, 2019          Chicago, IL                  United Center
Sunday, September 22, 2019             Kansas City, MO         Sprint Center
Wednesday, September 25, 2019      Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center*
Thursday, September 26, 2019          Houston, TX                Toyota Center*
Friday, September 27, 2019               San Antonio, TX         AT&T Center*
Sunday, September 29, 2019             Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center
Tuesday, October 1, 2019                  Denver, CO                 Pepsi Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019                 Salt Lake City, UT       Vivint Smart Home Arena
Saturday, October 5, 2019                 Phoenix, AZ                Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, October 6, 2019                   Anaheim, CA               Honda Center
Tuesday, October 8, 2019                  San Francisco, CA      Chase Center
Friday, October 11, 2019                    Vancouver, BC           Rogers Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019               Tacoma, WA               Tacoma Dome
Sunday, October 13, 2019                 Portland, OR               Moda Center
Tuesday, October 15, 2019                Sacramento, CA         Golden 1 Center
Thursday, October 17, 2019               San Diego, CA            Pechanga Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019                    Las Vegas, NV            MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, October 20, 2019                 Los Angeles, CA         Hollywood Bowl
*Bebe Rexha not performing

 

