Jonas Brothers Reveal Dates for ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour

The Jonas Brothers have announced dates for their 40-city “Happiness Begins” tour this summer and fall, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Dates appear below; the group’s comeback album, also called “Happiness Begins,” is out June 7.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is presented by American Airlines and Mastercard and kicks off August 7th in Miami, FL and will make stops in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more before wrapping October 20th in Los Angeles at the famous Hollywood Bowl. This marks the first headline tour for the Jonas Brothers in almost a decade.

American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be among the first to have access to tickets through an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Cardholders will also have the chance to purchase VIP packages that include prime seats, early access and exclusive premiums, along with some unspecified “surprises.” Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com. The group has also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered withAmerican Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!,” the group said in a statement.

The Jonas Brothers will appear on the Billboard Music Awards tonight and “Saturday Night Live” on May 11.

Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

*Bebe Rexha not performing