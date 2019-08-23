×
Jonas Brothers Shine a Light on New Jersey for VMAs Performance From Asbury Park

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas.
The Jonas Brothers will pay homage to their New Jersey roots at the MTV Video Music Awards this Monday (Aug. 26) with a performance on the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

The brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — were raised in Wycliffe, NJ. With the awards ceremony being held for the first time at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, the group is celebrating its home state with a taped segment inside The Stone Pony, and capping it off with a concert on the boardwalk.

A stage is currently being erected at First and Second Avenue on the boardwalk, and no tickets are being distributed as MTV already has fans procured for the taping.

The Jonas Brothers are up for four VMA awards, including best video, pop video, song and artist.

The group isn’t the only Jersey-centric artist appearing at the awards. Halsey — who was born in Edison, NJ — is up for four VMAs, including best artist, and the cast of “The Sopranos,” set miles away from Prudential Center, will reunite for an onstage moment.

Rumors of a Jonas Brothers reunion had been bubbling ever since Nick and Joe branched out into solo careers, and the group finally released their reunion album, “Happiness Begins” on June 7, after announcing their regroup in March with the release of single “Sucker.” Nick and Joe have remained in the headlines outside of music as well, with high-profile marriages to Priyanka Chopra and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, respectively.

