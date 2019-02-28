×
Jonas Brothers Are Back, New Single Drops Tonight (Watch Teaser Video)

By
Variety Staff

It’s official: after months of rumors, the Jonas Brothers have officially announced their return and will drop a new single, “Sucker,” tonight. The song, which arrives via the group’s new deal with Republic Records, will arrive at midnight ET.The news arrived Thursday morning in a teaser for “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” wherein the band officially announced their reunion and premiered a clip of “Sucker” (watch below).

Next week, the group will launch a special week-long takeover of the show which will run from Monday March 4-Thursday March 7 on CBS. They will join Corden on Monday for a chat, telling the full story behind their reunion. Throughout the week, they will take part in sketches, songs and various show segments, including “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” a brand new “Carpool Karaoke,” plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single, “Sucker.”

According to the announcement, the group has sold more than 17 million albums and racked up more than 1 billion streams worldwide. The three have enjoyed successful solo careers since they last worked together six years ago, with Joe forming the group DNCE.

    It's official: after months of rumors, the Jonas Brothers have officially announced their return and will drop a new single, "Sucker," tonight. The song, which arrives via the group's new deal with Republic Records, will arrive at midnight ET.The news arrived Thursday morning in a teaser for "The Late Late Show with James Corden," wherein the [...]

