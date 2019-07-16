×

Jon Sidel Joins Position Music as A&R Director

Over a 25-year career in the industry, his credits include signing the Strokes, Weezer, the White Stripes and the National.

By
Variety Staff

Jon Sidel
CREDIT: Grant Mohrman

Jon Sidel, the veteran music executive and self-described “rock and roll jack of all trades,” has joined Position Music as A&R director. In his new role, Sidel has been tasked with helping expand the roster, bringing his taste-maker savvy to the Los Angeles-based indie label and publisher.

Over a career that spans more than 25 years and some of the most influential artists in the history of the business, Sidel’s credits include such signings as The Strokes, Weezer, The White Stripes, The National, Alkaline Trio, The Avett Brothers and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. At Position, Sidel has already brought in several acts, among them: Guards, Night Beats (on Heavenly Records through PIAS UK), Mystic Braves and Modern Chemistry. Position’s specialty is synch and licensing.

Said Tyler Bacon, president and CEO of Position: “Jon Sidel brings an incredible pedigree and a wealth of experience to Position Music that is really remarkable. Jon is a true music lover that has incredible taste, a deep passion for rock and roll and a track record of success that is undeniable.”

Sidel first waded into the A&R pool in 1992 following a decade spent in the nightclub and restaurant business. He’s held positions at music companies Interscope, Warner Bros., Atlantic, BMG, V2, BMG, Geffen/Outpost and PIAS and also served as a DJ on KCRW and a podcaster.

“They just don’t build A&R’s like Jon Sidel anymore,” added Mark Chipello, VP and head of A&R for Position Music. “Jon has an incredible history in this business, but more than anything he’s a true advocate for artists and he understands how to build relationships and careers that endure the constantly shifting sands of the industry. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Sidel will continue to run his decade-old management company Sidel Services.

