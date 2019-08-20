JoJo Siwa, Nickelodeon Music Executive Doug Cohn Set for T.J. Martell’s L.A. Family Day

Jojo Siwa and actor JD McCrary will headline the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 10th Annual L.A. Family Day on Oct. 5 at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“All That” actor Josh Server will host the event. Doug Cohn, senior vice president of music and talent at Nickelodeon, will receive the Visionary Award. Doug Palladini, global brand president at Vans, will receive the Legacy Award.

Siwa is coming off the recent release of “Angry Birds 2.” She is currently on her tour “Nickelodeon’s JoJo siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.” McCrary recently starred as the voice of young Simba in the Disney live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

Both Siwa and McCrary appeared in Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood report. When McCrary was 12-years-old, he became the youngest artist ever signed to Disney’s Hollywood label. The 16-year-old Siwa has a hit YouTube channel with tens of millions of views.

The T.J Martell Foundation began Family Day in 1998 to give family friendly entertainment while raising money for cancer research. The festival features live music, rides, games, food and drinks and a raffle for prizes.

Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 16 with proceeds going toward the T.J. Martell Foundation’s cancer research at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.