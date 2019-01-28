×
John Mayer Reveals Summer Solo Tour Dates

John Mayer
CREDIT: RMV/REX/Shutterstock

John Mayer will embark on a 27-date North American tour this summer, the musician announced Monday.

His solo tour will follow a 19-date run with the Dead & Company, going from late May to early July. After a two week break, Mayer will go back on the road playing his own tunes, beginning July 19 in Albany and ending with two nights in Los Angeles at The Forum on Sept. 13 and 14. In between, he’ll also do a two-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 25 and 26.

In the mean time, catch Mayer’s Instagram Live talk show “Current Mood” on Sunday nights.

Below are the full list of dates for John Mayer’s North American tour:

Albany, NY – Times Union Center – July 19
Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center – July 20
Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – July 22
Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – July 23
New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – July 25
New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – July 26
Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – July 28
Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – July 30
Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – Aug 2
Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – Aug 3
Saint Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center – Aug 5
Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – Aug 6
Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – Aug 8
Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – Aug 9
Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – Aug 11
Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Aug 12
Chicago, IL – United Center – Aug 14
Snowmass Village, CO – JAS Labor Day Experience – Aug 31
Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center – Sept 2
St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – Sept 3
Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – Sept 5
San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – Sept 7
Houston, TX – Toyota Center – Sept 8
Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena – Sept. 10
San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – Sept. 11
Los Angeles – The Forum – Sept 13
Los Angeles – The Forum – Sept. 14

