John Legend Slams Trump Over Mass Shootings: ‘The President Regularly Inspires Killers’

John Legend has made no secret of his negative feelings about President Trump, and in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio that took place over the weekend, the singer made a series of posts slamming the president for “inspiring” violence.

“My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists,” he wrote.

“When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death,” he continued. “The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem.”

He also reposted a video interview in which he criticized the president after the the mass shooting in New Zealand earlier this year — an incident that resulted in tighter gun laws in that country.

Earlier this week, Legend slammed the president for his comments attacking the city of Baltimore, calling Trump a “racist p—k” for negative comments toward Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

