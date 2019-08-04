×

John Legend Slams Trump Over Mass Shootings: ‘The President Regularly Inspires Killers’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Legend Sing It On
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX Shutterstock

John Legend has made no secret of his negative feelings about President Trump, and in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio that took place over the weekend, the singer made a series of posts slamming the president for “inspiring” violence.

“My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists,” he wrote.

“When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death,” he continued. “The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem.”

He also reposted a video interview in which he criticized the president after the the mass shooting in New Zealand earlier this year — an incident that resulted in tighter gun laws in that country.

Earlier this week, Legend slammed the president for his comments attacking the city of Baltimore, calling Trump a “racist p—k” for negative comments toward Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.
.

More Music

  • Emergency responders and law enforcement officers

    Celebrities Demand Gun Control Amidst Multiple Shootings: 'It's About Life and Death'

    Celebrities from across Hollywood are demanding more gun control following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” wrote actress Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST

    Concert Review: In Trump's Town, Barbra Streisand Delivers Biting Torch Song

    Barbra Streisand’s Aug. 3 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden was significant not just because it was her first time on the arena’s stage in 13 years, but, as she told an enraptured crowd of many thousands, because she spent some of her most formative time blocks away. Yes, these were “misty water-colored memories,” [...]

  • Mark Hoppus - Blink-182Blink-182 in concert

    Blink-182 Put On 'Lock Down' at El Paso Hotel During Shooting Rampage

    Rock band Blink-182 was put on lock down at an El Paso hotel on Aug. 3, the same morning a gunman killed 20 people and injured dozens more at a local Walmart at the El Paso Cielo Vista Mall. Blink frontman Mark Hoppus kept his 2.8 million Twitter followers apprised of the situation, writing, “over [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    D.A. Pennebaker's Voluminous Music Movies, from 'Don't Look Back' to Depeche Mode

    D.A. Pennebaker had already been making documentaries for 12 years when he got a historic assignment in 1965 to document Bob Dylan at his most mercurial. Once “Don’t Look Back” was released in 1967, followed a year later by “Monterey Pop,” Pennebaker’s path as popular music’s preeminent documentarian was set — or at least the [...]

  • Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Set

    Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Gets Fall 2021 Release Date

    Elvis is in the building on Oct. 1, 2021, the date set by Warner Bros. for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The studio announced the date on Friday, three weeks after setting Austin Butler as the star. The studio tested with a handful of actors in full hair and make-up at the end of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad