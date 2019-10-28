John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Endorse Elizabeth Warren, Talk Feud With ‘S—ty Human Being’ Trump

Star couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their choice for the 2020 Democratic ticket: Elizabeth Warren. In an interview with Karen Valby for Vanity Fair’s December issue, Teigen and Legend discussed their thoughts on the 2020 election, their Twitter feud with the president and their thoughts on rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.

When asked about who they’re supporting in the 2020 election, the couple hesitated. Legend spoke first.

“My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,” he said. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” said Teigen. “I also love Kamala Harris.”

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” said Legend. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Teigen, who has never shied away from being candid on social media, mentioned her ongoing Twitter beef with Trump. The feud started with Legend discussing America’s high rate of mass incarceration at a MSNBC town hall. Trump then responded by calling Legend a boring musician and Teigen his “filthy mouthed wife.”

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Even though Teigen couldn’t see Trump’s tweets because he blocked her two years prior, she responded by calling him a “p–sy ass b—h.”

“We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color,” Legend told Vanity Fair. “So he had to call her out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible. I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a sh–tty human being every day.”

“I don’t care about pissing off a bunch of bigots,” Teigen said.

Legend explained the status of his relationship with West, who has publicly supported Trump since 2018. Even though the couple spent Easter with the Kardashian-West clan in the past, they claim that they’re not close.

“I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively, but we were never the closest of friends,” he said. “I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political. I don’t think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being counter-cultural in supporting him.”

When it comes to Kardashian’s advocacy for clemency, Legend says, “It’s a cheap win for [Trump],” said Legend. “But the people being granted clemency are real people with families. So even if the clemency is won through his celebrity-whore tendencies, it’s still helpful for that family and that person. At the same time, he’s locking kids in cages and he’s a terrible human being….”

“To be able to go in there and put whatever you hate about him aside to do this greater good for this person?” Teigen added. “I don’t know if I could physically muster that smile and handshake.”

The Vanity Fair cover bills them as “the First Couple we deserve.” Teigen doubts their chances: “Uh, I did Sports Illustrated and covered my boobs with a leaf,” she said. “But hasn’t Melania opened the door for anyone to be a first lady?” said Legend. “The biggest issue about this presidency is how they’ve just lowered standards for everything. Hopefully we’ll reset?”