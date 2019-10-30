John Fogerty Donates a Home to a Veteran Using Canceled Woodstock 50 Payment

In one of the most awesome moves we’ve seen in a long time, John Fogerty is using the money he was paid for the canceled Woodstock 50 festival to donate a home to a U.S. war veteran.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony around the donation on Nov. 11 — Veterans’ Day — in Las Vegas, where Fogerty will dedicate the “Proud Mary – John Fogerty Container Home” at Veterans Village. Afterwards, he will attend a private screening of his new concert film, “50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks” with local Las Vegas veterans. The ceremony will take place during Fogerty’s November residency at the Wynn’s Encore Theatre.

The Veterans Village Container Homes are repurposed ocean shipping containers used to provide affordable housing for market rate buyers, low to moderate income individuals/families, and previously homeless individuals/families, according to the announcement. Fogerty, who served in the Army during the 1960s but was not sent overseas, wanted to “keep with the Woodstock spirit of peace, music and giving” by donating the money he received for the canceled festival to an “important and worthwhile endeavor.”

Performers booked for Woodstock 50 — which was scheduled for mid-August but finally cancelled on July 31 after organizers spent months seeking a workable venue — were guaranteed payment whether the festival happened or not, which contributed to original financial backer Dentsu Aegis’s reported $32 million loss on the event.