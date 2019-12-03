×

Joe Smith, Former Label Head at Warner Bros., Elektra and Capitol, Dies at 91

CREDIT: Courtesy WMG Archives

Joe Smith, whose four decades in the music business included heading Warner Bros. in the 1960s and ’70s, Elektra in the ’70s and ’80s and Capitol in the late 1980s and ’90s, has died at 91, multiple sources have confirmed.

“I’m so fortunate to have gotten out of (the music business) when I got out of it because there’s no fun anymore,” Smith, whose Warners run included the signing of Van Morrison, Black Sabbath, America, Alice Cooper and the Doobie Brothers, told Variety when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame four years ago. “We were there during a great time, and (then) it hit a wall.”

Besides leading three of the more historically important labels in the business across different eras, Smith is also remembered for his 1988 book “Off the Record,” which included interviews with a slate of legendary artists few others would have enjoyed access to — including Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Artie Shaw, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond and Billy Joel.

A native of Chelsea, Mass., Smith first fell in love with music as a youngster listening to the jazz of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Stan Getz. After a stint in the military and years at Yale, Smith got into radio as a disc jockey, working small East Coast cities before returning home.

Smith moved to the West Coast to work in promotion for Warner Bros. in 1961, which led to the label presidency and sliding over in 1975 to the sister label Elektra to replace David Geffen, who left to enter the film business. Smith left Elektra in 1983.

“The best time was building Warner Bros.,” said Smith, whose first success at the label was with Peter, Paul & Mary. “It was dumbfoundingly dull when we got there. The big acts were Ira Ironstrings and all the people who were on the TV shows like Connie Stevens. I was A&R and promotion, and we bought Reprise and Mo (Ostin) came aboard and the two of us had this magic run.

“The Grateful Dead was probably the most important signing because we were changing from the Petula Clark-Frank Sinatra company to what was happening in music.”

Smith largely retired from the music business in the late 1990s.

“I loved what I was doing, then it was time to hang it up,” he says. “The record business fell apart when you could get music for nothing.”

