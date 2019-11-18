‘Jingle’ Jared Gutstadt Joins NYU Tisch School as Chief Collaborator-in-Residence

“Jingle” Jared Gutstadt has added another title to his already extensive resume. The co-founder of music marketing agency Jingle Punks and co-creator of iHeartRadio’s “Bear and a Banjo” podcast has joined the Institute of Emerging Media at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in the role of Chief Collaborator-in-Residence.

In this position, Gutstadt will spearhead a series of masterclasses — bringing together students from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, the Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP), the NYU Game Center, and the Department of Photography and Imaging — to collaborate and create real-world products in an incubator environment. Working at the intersection of music, gaming and tech, prototypes that emerge from the program will have the potential to be taken to market.

Sessions will be held at NYU’s new Brooklyn facilities at 370 Jay Street. The first masterclass is scheduled for November 19. Adam Reeves, Goodby Silverstein & Partner’s Director of Innovation, will lead the session in creating a virtual walkthrough of the famed Chelsea Hotel, traveling from room to room to hear the real-life stories of notable residents like Allen Ginsberg and Gregory Corso and Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, the latter who was murdered in the couple’s hotel suite in 1978.

Says Gutstadt: “I saw an opportunity to bring these departments together and plug students into revenue-generating opportunities. We know companies are investing billions of dollars in content creation, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. And we know music has growing margins, but not in the traditional realm. It’s at the intersection of these once disparate industries that students who are musicians, gamers, and coders have the opportunity to come together and create something truly disruptive that they can launch after graduation.”

Gutstadt, himself an alum of NYU, is among the most diversified of today’s music for content entrepreneurs. A native of Canada, he has created scores for major brands like Pepsi and Jack Daniels, television shows (“Pawn Stars,” “The Voice” and “American Pickers”) and film (“Lego Ninjago,” “SI Films: 89 Blocks”). In addition he works as a music-maker on records (Lil Wayne’s “No Mercy”) and as an executive producer on on such series as VH1’s upcoming “The FaceTime Agency,” alongside Timbaland.

“Bear and a Banjo,” a narrative podcast hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores pivotal moments in American music history, features original music produced by T Bone Burnett and written by Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and Bob Dylan, a combination which could only come together through Gutstadt, who also contributes to the music.

Pictured from left: Frank Lantz, Daniel B O’Sullivan, Jared Gutstadt, Jeff Rabhan

“Everything that happened at NYU set the stage for the past 18 years of my life,” adds Gutstadt. “At that time, I was in a band, but the music industry was imploding and instead of trying to get a record deal like the artists I was competing with, I put my music into content and unscripted television. I thought I was on the losing end of history but the gold rush that was the growth of cable, Internet, and content streaming led me to build one of the most disruptive businesses in the music space in the past 20 years. And it all started at Tisch where I learned how to tinker, question, and innovate.”

“Jared is a visionary creator whose business acumen and creative ethos is the manifestation of everything we aim to teach at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music,” says Jeffrey Rabhan, Chair of the Institute. “He’s built one of the most successful music and licensing businesses of the last decade and created innovative music and media models in an industry undergoing significant upheaval. We instill in our students a spirit of experimentation and encourage them to invent the future through artistic collaborations and disruptive business ideas. Jared’s experience fostering unique partnerships and his connections to some of the biggest names in the industry will be invaluable to our students as they prepare to lead lives of creative entrepreneurship.”