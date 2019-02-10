×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jimmy Carter Wins Grammy for Spoken Word Album

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has won his second Grammy Award for spoken word album for his biography “Faith – A Journey For All.” This personal reflection considers how faith has sustained him throughout good times and bad, inviting readers to find it for themselves. At the age of 94, the former POTUS won his first in 2016 for another one of his works, “A Full Life: Reflections at 90.”

Carter one of three U.S. presidents to win a Grammy alongside Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Clinton has two Grammys, one for spoken word album 2005 for “My Life,” and another for spoken word children’s album for “Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks” with Mikhail Gorbachev and Sophia Loren. Former President Obama won spoken word album in 2008 for “The Audacity of Hope.”

The spoken word category includes poetry, audio books, and storytelling. Fellow 2019 nominees included Courtney B. Vance for “Accessory to War,” David Sedaris for “Calypso,” Questlove for “Creative Quest,” and Tiffany Haddish for “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Last year’s winner was Carrie Fisher for her final book, “The Princess Diarist,” which details what took place behind the scenes on set of the “Star Wars” franchise. Fisher’s other novels and memoirs include “Wishful Thinking,” “Shockaholic,” “Postcards From the Edge,” “The Best Awful,” “Surrender the Pink,” and “Delusions of a Grandma.”

Click here for a full winners list.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Dreamers Get Some Love at Grammys,

    Dreamers Get Some Love at Grammys, Thanks to a Big Band Album

    The children of immigrants known as Dreamers have been mentioned as an aside in acceptance speeches at some awards shows in recent years, but the Grammy winner for instrumental arrangement had a better reason for broaching the subject than most. John Daversa created the 2018 big band album “American Dreamers (Voices of Hope, Music of [...]

  • Jimmy Carter

    Jimmy Carter Wins Grammy for Spoken Word Album

    Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has won his second Grammy Award for spoken word album for his biography “Faith – A Journey For All.” This personal reflection considers how faith has sustained him throughout good times and bad, inviting readers to find it for themselves. At the age of 94, the [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

    The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway. Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight, for his work on the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which includes the track “All the Stars” with SZA. Drake followed with seven nods, while producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile each nabbed six nominations. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    HBO's Michael Jackson Documentary Deserves Our Attention (Column)

    HBO’s two-part documentary “Leaving Neverland” — which has been making news since its first public viewing at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year — is a remarkably effective, methodically built case alleging that the late Michael Jackson was a systematic predator and rapist of young children. And its airing on HBO on March 3 [...]

  • Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet and

    Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet and K-Pop's Blackpink Power UMG Pre-Grammy Showcase

    Who knew the future of music is… guys with guitars? You might have thought otherwise during most of Universal Music Group’s annual pre-Grammy “Music is Universal” private showcase Saturday, during which hip-hop, R&B, Latin music and K-pop were heavily represented. But at the end, it suddenly turned into an old-fashioned rock concert, thanks to short [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad