Jessie Reyez Slams Trump’s Immigration Policies in Harrowing ‘Far Away’ Video (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez delivers a stinging indictment of President Trump’s harsh immigration policies in the video for her new song “Far Away,” which is the first track  from her forthcoming debut full-length album slated for release next year. While the track itself is essentially a love song about missing a lover — until it becomes clear that Reyez’s boyfriend is being detained by ICE. The video, directed by Peter Huang and produced by Jessie’s Mad Ruk, depicts a Latinx family and a white family in similar scenes at home and in a nightclub, underscoring the similarities between the two, until ICE agents crash into the Latinx bar with guns drawn and begin arresting the patrons. Images of Trump and a border wall appear throughout the clip.

In a statement accompanying the video, Reyez says: “Attachment. Attachment to someone is both something beautiful and something painful. Imagine finally finding your home in another human being but they’re stuck on the other side of this rock we’re all on. You’re left wanting nothing more than a hug — their hug — that simultaneously feels like a pillow and a drug. Somehow when they hurt, you hurt, when they smile, you smile. This is love suspended in animation, before it’s tainted by reality (because eventually all hearts break again) but in this moment, neither of you are running from one another — it’s only water and borders and God keeping you apart. Water and borders and God keeping you from home. This is pre-heart break; when both sets of lungs are still working and when you miss them and they miss you back- and you feel each other even when you’re far away.”

Reyez, who was born to Colombian parents in Toronto, asks listeners to visit www.jessiereyez.com/faraway for a list of charitable humanitarian organizations that are aiding the immigration crisis referenced in the video including the ACLU, Al Otro Lado and The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project.

Reyez is also on tour this fall:

10/21 – Toronto, Canada – Winter Garden Theater – SOLD OUT

10/23 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/30 – Berlin, Germany – BI NUU

11/4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord

11/6 – Paris, FR – La Bellevilloise

 

  Jessie Reyez Slams Trump's Immigration Policies

