×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lopez Wants Super Bowl Halftime Show to Be a Unifying Moment for America

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

When Jennifer Lopez takes the stage at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira next February, she hopes that the performance will be a unifying moment, particularly for Latinos in America.

Lopez spoke about what she hopes to achieve at the Super Bowl in a conversation with Robert Pattinson for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, on stands this week.

“I don’t know anything about football,” Pattinson says. “So, you’re playing at the Super Bowl?”

“I am excited,” Lopez says. “I’m putting it together now. Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami.”

While she doesn’t mention the President by name, Lopez alludes to how Donald Trump has stoked racism against people of color, including the Latino community. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” Lopez says. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

“That’s how I feel,” Lopez adds. “I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

Lopez is in the Oscars race this year for her role in Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” playing Ramona, the ringleader of a New York strip club. Pattinson is receiving some of the best reviews of his career for the indie drama “The Lighthouse,” directed by Robert Eggers, set in a desolate watchtower.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is an Emmy Award-winning series that highlights the best TV and movie performances of the year. In addition to Lopez and Pattinson, the latest season includes conversations between Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks and Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Sterling K. Brown and Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf, among others. The series will air on PBS SoCal starting on Jan. 2.

Watch more from the interview below:

More Music

  • Larry Meistrich Saigon

    Rapper Saigon, Film Producer Larry Meistrich Team to Help Underserved Students

    Brooklyn rapper Saigon, best known for “The Greatest Story Never Told” mixtape series and singles such as “C’Mon” and “Nunya,” has teamed with film producer Larry Meistrich (a founding member of The Shooting Gallery and NEHST Studios whose credits include the Oscar-winning “Sling Blade” and the seminal hip-hop flick “Belly”) to launch The 13thMan for [...]

  • Foo Fighters Show Canceled Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Boston Calling 2020 Festival

    The 2019 festival season just ended, but that’s no reason not to prep for 2020: Boston Calling announced today that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline its 2020 festival. The two acts will join a bill of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared when the [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the 2017

    Harry Styles Reveals Dates for Massive 2020 World Tour

    Harry Styles has announced dates for a massive 2020 world tour, “Love on Tour,” in support of his upcoming album “Fine Line.” The extensive run of shows will begin in April in the UK and will travel across Europe and North America before concluding in Mexico in October. Check out the tour trailer HERE. Full list of [...]

  • Ford v Ferrari

    'Ford v Ferrari' Soundtrack Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

    The full tracklist for the forthcoming 20th Century Fox film “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale, has been revealed below. The film is based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of [...]

  • Tencent Music presentation at Shanghai

    Paying Users Push Tencent Music to Greater Q3 Growth

    Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), one of China’s biggest online music entertainment platforms, saw better than expected revenue growth in its third quarter thanks to a rise in paywalls and paying users. Announced on Monday, revenue beat analyst estimates by growing 31% to $910 million (RMB6.51 billion) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from RMB4.97 [...]

  • Black Crowes Sign With CAA

    Black Crowes Sign With CAA

    A day after the Black Crowes confirmed their reunion, announced their 2020 “Shake Your Moneymaker” 30th anniversary tour and capped it with their first concert in six years, the group announced that it has signed with CAA for worldwide representation. The group’s cofounders — singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson — are the only [...]

  • T.R. Knight

    TV News Roundup: T.R. Knight Joins HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant'

    In today’s TV news roundup, “Grey’s Anatomy” star T.R. Knight joins HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and BET renewed “Games People Play.” CASTING T.R Knight has been cast in HBO Max‘s dark comedy “The Flight Attendant.“ Knight will play Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) older brother, Davey. When Cassie’s life starts to unravel, Davey deals with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad