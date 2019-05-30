Jennifer Lopez Signs With L.A. Reid’s Hitco

Jennifer Lopez has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Variety has confirmed with sources close to the singer. Lopez was signed to Epic Records when Reid ran the label — he exited in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee — though it never materialized in a full album under his watch. Still, the two go back — she signed with Universal Music Group’s Island Def Jam in 2010 when Reid was CEO and dropped 2011’s “Love?” with his A&R guidance.

Before that, Lopez released six albums on Epic between 1999 and 2007 and returned to the label in 2016, signing a long-term contract. The song “Dinero,” released a year ago and featuring fellow Epic artist DJ Khaled, stalled at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At Hitco, Lopez joins a roster that includes Big Boi, Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane and newcomer Delacey. Her new single with French Montana, called “Medicine,” will be her first under the new deal, according to Billboard.

Hitco is distributed through EMPIRE, the independent company which helped propel such hits as D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up.”

Lopez, an accomplished actress, producer and businesswoman, will next be seen in “Hustlers,” set to open in September.