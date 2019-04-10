×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy Played Matchmaker to Kenny and Beth Meiselas

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kenny Meiselas and wife Beth Katz Meiselas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenny Meiselas & Beth Katz Meiselas

The 2000 Grammy Awards will forever be remembered as the night Jennifer Lopez slinked her way down the red carpet in a heart-stopping, low-plunging, tropical-print green Versace dress. But for Kenny Meiselas and wife Beth Katz Meiselas, it was also the weekend then-couple Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, played matchmaker to the pair.

“We kind of celebrate the Grammys as our anniversary,” says Katz Meiselas, a publicist whose client list has included the likes of Lopez, Diana Krall, Joni Mitchell and Laurence Fishburne. “Our love story is forever immortalized in the ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ about J.Lo. If you look at footage of her walking the red carpet Grammy night in that famous dress, you can see me and Kenny, who was with Puff, in the background.”

As luck would have it, all their respective clients were staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. With an eye on having Meiselas successfully woo Katz and the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on tap for that weekend, Combs insisted on taking his lawyer shopping for the star-studded event.

“He said to me, ‘Before your first date, if you want to go out with Beth Katz, you need to step up your game,’ ” Meiselas recalls with a laugh. “So he took me over to Rodeo Drive, and we went into Versace and he picked up two suits. Then we went across the street to Cartier and he made me try on 50 pairs of sunglasses. Puff said to me, ‘If you want to step it up, you need to buy 20 pairs.’ I said, ‘I’m going to buy two pairs.’”

Related

But Katz was “stuck at Grammy rehearsals” with Krall, who was nominated for album of the year, and she never made it to Davis’ party. “Puff was like, ‘Forget her,’” says Meiselas. Still, the Jersey girl (Katz grew up in East Brunswick), had a back-up plan.

As Katz recounts: “I felt really bad about missing the Clive thing. So I asked him to join me the following night for MusiCares. I had Pharrell [Williams] and Joni Mitchell and Diana Krall there. I remember coming to this party and there were thousands of people trying to get in. And Kenny came with me. And at one point, J. Lo turns to me and says, ‘See? He’s so cute! I knew you’d like him.’”

Married since 2004, and with four children between them — they have one daughter together and he has three sons from a previous marriage — Meiselas credits their mutual passion for music and the entertainment industry for helping to keep their relationship growing strong.

“I think the fact that we share a common interest and that we both love music is a factor,” he says. “We have the same clients, we overlap. We’ve been through crises together, we’ve been through amazing moments together. And we talk.”

Jennifer Lopez Diddy Kenny Meiselas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenny Meiselas

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Music

  • Kenny Meiselas and wife Beth Katz

    How Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy Played Matchmaker to Kenny and Beth Meiselas

    The 2000 Grammy Awards will forever be remembered as the night Jennifer Lopez slinked her way down the red carpet in a heart-stopping, low-plunging, tropical-print green Versace dress. But for Kenny Meiselas and wife Beth Katz Meiselas, it was also the weekend then-couple Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, played matchmaker to the [...]

  • Camila Cabello Cinderella

    Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie for Sony

    Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. The new “Cinderella” will be a [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle, Ermias AsghedomBET Experience Live!,

    South L.A. Intersection to Be Renamed After Nipsey Hussle

    The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be renamed in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The intersection is near the site where Hussle (legal name: Ermias Ashedom) was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31. Los Angeles city councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection will become [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Hit Songwriters Slam Spotify's Attempt to Lower Royalties: ‘You Have Used Us’

    Nile Rodgers, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Greg Kurstin, Frank Dukes, Benj Pasel and Justin Paul, Mike Elizondo, Murda Beatz, Ross Golan and Teddy Geiger — who between them have collaborated with everyone from David Bowie and Aretha Franklin to Adele and Camila Cabello — are among the dozens of songwriters who slammed Spotify in an open [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey to Receive New Artist Award From Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Halsey will be the recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award at the 50th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, slated for Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The award, created in 2004, recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad