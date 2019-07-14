Jennifer Lopez to Light Up MSG on Monday for Blackout Makeup Show

Jennifer Lopez took decisive action following the cancelation of her “It’s My Party” concert at Madison Square Garden earlier tonight (July 13) due to a widespread power outage in New York City.

The second of her two-night run at the midtown Manhattan arena, the singer was 30 minutes into her concert when the venue house lights came on and an MSG staffer told the capacity crowd to exit, noting, “We regret to interrupt this event.” Lopez said on social media from backstage: “I love you; I am so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment,” she said. “I’m going to get back to you as soon as I can with when we are going to reschedule the show.”

Indeed, barely three hours later, the Garden and reps for Lopez announced that the show would go on two days later, on Monday, July 15. “A power outage won’t stop Jennifer Lopez from completing two sold-out nights of her triumphant solo headlining tour at MSG,” read a statement issued which explained that original tickets for the July 13 show will be honored for the newly rescheduled performance date.

The power outage crippled New York City on Saturday evening, leaving some people stranded as elevators stopped and subway services stalled. According to the New York Fire Department, the outage was caused by a transformer fire, leaving much of Rockefeller Center and the Upper West Side powerless. The blackout also affected a number of Broadway productions including “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hadestown,” “Lion King,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “The Cher Show,” which were all canceled.

Power was gradually restored to the area, but more than 73,000 customers were affected.