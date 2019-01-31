×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Hudson to Perform ‘RBG’ Song ‘I’ll Fight’ at Oscars

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

The Academy made the announcement on Thursday. The news comes after Variety reported that the Academy was only looking at two songs — Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” — for live performances during the telecast.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Music

  • Jennifer Hudson Perform 'RBG' Song 'I'll

    Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'RBG' Song 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. The Academy made the announcement on Thursday. The news comes after Variety reported that the Academy was only looking at two songs — Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” — [...]

  • rolling stone pmc

    Penske Media Takes Full Ownership of Rolling Stone

    Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has purchased the remaining 49% stake in Rolling Stone from BandLab Technologies, giving the company full ownership of the venerable magazine, including all event and licensing rights, and the parallel entity Rolling Stone International. In December 2017, PMC acquired a controlling interest in Wenner Media, parent company of Rolling Stone, at a valuation just over [...]

  • Jussie Smollett TrevorLIVE, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Jussie Smollett's Family Condemns Assault: 'This Was a Hate Crime'

    Jussie Smollett’s family issued a statement Thursday calling the alleged attack that the actor suffered early Tuesday morning. “We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime,” the statement said in part. “Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful [...]

  • Clive Davis with Jennifer Hudson at

    Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, Maren Morris Confirmed for Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

    Now in its 43rd year, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala is famously the music industry’s hottest ticket, an invite-only affair held the night before the Grammy Awards and loaded with the kind of A-list guest list that only Davis could assemble. Organized by Davis with his son, attorney Doug Davis, it’s legendary as a platform [...]

  • Dounia

    From Avril to Wu-Tang, the 10 Best Music Moments at Sundance

    Sundance is mostly known for movie premiers and film deals, but among the sea of actors, industry folk and free booze (not necessarily in that order), Robert Redford’s legendary festival also dances into the wee hours of the night thanks to the wealth of music options available. Here are 10 performances that caught our eye [...]

  • United States President Donald J. Trump

    Trump on Jussie Smollett Attack: 'It's Horrible. It Doesn't Get Worse'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that the attack this week on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse.” “I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump said in response to a question on Thursday from April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. The [...]

  • Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie

    Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie in 'Stardust,' Marc Maron Also Attached

    Johnny Flynn (“Beast”) will play a young David Bowie in “Stardust,” a film about the rock star’s first visit to the U.S. in 1971. Flynn is coming off a run in London’s West End, playing opposite Kit Harrington (“Game of Thrones”) in Sam Shepherd’s “True West.” In “Stardust” Jena Malone (“Vice”) will play his then [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad