Jennifer Hudson to Perform ‘RBG’ Song ‘I’ll Fight’ at Oscars

Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24.
The Academy made the announcement on Thursday. The news comes after Variety reported that the Academy was only looking at two songs — Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” — for live performances during the telecast.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set
Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor
Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'
Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers
Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'
Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'
Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'
Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises
James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'
Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A
Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. The Academy made the announcement on Thursday. The news comes after Variety reported that the Academy was only looking at two songs — Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” — [...]
Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has purchased the remaining 49% stake in Rolling Stone from BandLab Technologies, giving the company full ownership of the venerable magazine, including all event and licensing rights, and the parallel entity Rolling Stone International. In December 2017, PMC acquired a controlling interest in Wenner Media, parent company of Rolling Stone, at a valuation just over [...]
Jussie Smollett’s family issued a statement Thursday calling the alleged attack that the actor suffered early Tuesday morning. “We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime,” the statement said in part. “Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful [...]
Now in its 43rd year, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala is famously the music industry’s hottest ticket, an invite-only affair held the night before the Grammy Awards and loaded with the kind of A-list guest list that only Davis could assemble. Organized by Davis with his son, attorney Doug Davis, it’s legendary as a platform [...]
Sundance is mostly known for movie premiers and film deals, but among the sea of actors, industry folk and free booze (not necessarily in that order), Robert Redford’s legendary festival also dances into the wee hours of the night thanks to the wealth of music options available. Here are 10 performances that caught our eye [...]
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that the attack this week on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse.” “I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump said in response to a question on Thursday from April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. The [...]
Johnny Flynn (“Beast”) will play a young David Bowie in “Stardust,” a film about the rock star’s first visit to the U.S. in 1971. Flynn is coming off a run in London’s West End, playing opposite Kit Harrington (“Game of Thrones”) in Sam Shepherd’s “True West.” In “Stardust” Jena Malone (“Vice”) will play his then [...]