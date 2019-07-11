×

‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenni Rivera
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer.

This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been announced, although Rivera’s 50th birthday would have been this past July 2. According to the announcement, the concert event and television taping will bring together a lineup of Regional Mexican, Latin American, and contemporary pop artists to celebrate the life and music of the singer, songwriter and humanitarian who died in a plane crash in 2012. A portion of the proceeds from the special will go to the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation.

Rivera became the most prominent and influential female recording artist in Regional Mexican music, with 15 gold and platinum records and top-drawing tours. She produced multiple TV series such as “Chiquis & Raq-C” and “I Love Jenni” and in 2012 was named one of the top 25 most powerful women by People en Español. She also established charities like the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, which supports single mothers and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

Related

“It’s hard to put into words what Jenni Rivera means to the Latino community and women worldwide,” said Keith Wortman, CEO and Executive Producer Blackbird Presents. “Jenni’s legacy is defined by the many lives she touched through her music and philanthropic endeavors. We are honored to bring family, friends, and artists together with fans to celebrate Jenni Rivera’s life and music, and expand her legacy for many generations to come.”

“Jenni Rivera left an indelible mark on millions of fans, her legacy in the Latin culture will always be remembered. On her 50th birthday, there is no better way to celebrate the life of this great woman than by bringing together great artists, family and friends in a unique event paying homage to her great songs,” added Alex Gallardo President of Sony Music Entertainment, U.S. Latin

“Jenni loved to throw huge parties in celebration of life,” said Rosie Rivera Flores of Jenni Rivera Enterprises. “Our favorite sister’s dates were at concerts of our favorite artists and it gives us joy to see those same artists line up to sing her songs. It’s an honor that Blackbird will join the Rivera Family in celebrating The Diva’s life.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Jenni Rivera

    ‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer. This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been [...]

  • Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia

    Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios Partnership

    Pinewood Group has pulled out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios, ending a 10-year partnership with the facility’s local backers. Pinewood, which provided its brand, consultancy, and marketing, and the Malaysian studio confirmed the move Thursday. The name of the 124,000-square-foot has now been changed from Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios to Iskandar Malaysia Studios. The complex covers [...]

  • RTL Consolidates Digital Operations, Sets Ambitious

    RTL Consolidates Digital Operations, Sets Ambitious Revenue Target

    Media giant RTL is bringing its digital businesses together and said it expects the combined entity to more than double revenues to €100 million ($112.7 million) by 2022. The pan-European broadcast and media group is bringing together its digital video business in the Nordics, United Screens; its German-based counterpart, Divimove; and Dutch online channels business [...]

  • Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.'

    Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.' U.K. Studios at Leavesden

    UPDATED: Firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden that broke out Wednesday night. Police have closed a local road to allow firefighters to run a hose from a local canal, and additional fire trucks were called in Thursday morning to join the 15 already battling the blaze. The fire is [...]

  • Denise Nickerson Dead: 'Willy Wonka' Actress

    Denise Nickerson, Violet in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' Dies at 62

    Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” died Wednesday night after being taken off life support. She was 62. Her family made the announcement on Facebook. “She’s gone,” the message read. Nickerson suffered a severe stroke in June 2018 after which [...]

  • Robert Finley 'America's Got Talent'

    Robert Finley, Blind Vietnam War Vet, Wows 'America's Got Talent' Judges (Watch)

    “America’s Got Talent” contestant Robert Finley, a 65-year-old, legally blind soul singer, wowed all four judges on the NBC show’s July 9 auditions episode. Performing his original song, “Get it While You Can,” the singer earned an easy four “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel, to take him to [...]

  • Zoe Fairbourn and Claire Curley

    Hello Sunshine Debuts Kids and Animation Unit Led by Claire Curley (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon, has launched a kids and animated division to be led by Nickelodeon vet Claire Curley. The unit will create content for younger audiences aged 3-5 and 6-9, “shining a light on where girls are right now and helping them chart their path forward,” according to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad