‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer.

This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been announced, although Rivera’s 50th birthday would have been this past July 2. According to the announcement, the concert event and television taping will bring together a lineup of Regional Mexican, Latin American, and contemporary pop artists to celebrate the life and music of the singer, songwriter and humanitarian who died in a plane crash in 2012. A portion of the proceeds from the special will go to the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation.

Rivera became the most prominent and influential female recording artist in Regional Mexican music, with 15 gold and platinum records and top-drawing tours. She produced multiple TV series such as “Chiquis & Raq-C” and “I Love Jenni” and in 2012 was named one of the top 25 most powerful women by People en Español. She also established charities like the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, which supports single mothers and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

“It’s hard to put into words what Jenni Rivera means to the Latino community and women worldwide,” said Keith Wortman, CEO and Executive Producer Blackbird Presents. “Jenni’s legacy is defined by the many lives she touched through her music and philanthropic endeavors. We are honored to bring family, friends, and artists together with fans to celebrate Jenni Rivera’s life and music, and expand her legacy for many generations to come.”

“Jenni Rivera left an indelible mark on millions of fans, her legacy in the Latin culture will always be remembered. On her 50th birthday, there is no better way to celebrate the life of this great woman than by bringing together great artists, family and friends in a unique event paying homage to her great songs,” added Alex Gallardo President of Sony Music Entertainment, U.S. Latin

“Jenni loved to throw huge parties in celebration of life,” said Rosie Rivera Flores of Jenni Rivera Enterprises. “Our favorite sister’s dates were at concerts of our favorite artists and it gives us joy to see those same artists line up to sing her songs. It’s an honor that Blackbird will join the Rivera Family in celebrating The Diva’s life.”