Top A&R Executive Jeff Vaughn Headed for Senior Position at Capitol

Jeff Vaughn, a vice president of A&R at Mike Caren’s APG (Artist Partner Group and Artist Publishing Group), is headed to a senior position at Capitol Records, multiple sources tell Variety. Promoted to the VP position in 2017, he was responsible for many of APG’s urban signings, developing such acts as Kehlani, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Skies and Kevin Gates. He also identified 2016 viral sensation “JuJu On That Beat.” Sources say he will report to Capitol Music Group chairmain/CEO Steve Barnett and could start as soon as next week.

Vaughn, who was promoted to VP at APG in January of 2017, got his start in the entertainment business at UTA as an agent-in-training after graduating from Duke University. He joined APG in 2011. During his time at APG, he also worked closely with rapper Sage the Gemini served in an A&R capacity, along with Caren and Atlantic Records’ Kevin Weaver, on the 2017 soundtrack “The Fate of the Furious: The Album.”

While Capitol has solid footing in hip-hop via its association with Motown Records and that label’s partnership with Atlanta-based powerhouse Quality Control — which has brought the company successes with Migos, Lil Baby and others — the company is clearly looking to increase its presence in the genre.

Reps for Capitol Music Group and Artist Partners did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.