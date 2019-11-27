×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Top A&R Executive Jeff Vaughn Headed for Senior Position at Capitol

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Capitol Records Building pictured during US radio personality Elvis Duran's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA 02 March 2017. Duran received the 2,603rd star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Radio.Elvis Duran receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, USA - 02 Mar 2017
CREDIT: PAUL BUCK/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Vaughn, a vice president of A&R at Mike Caren’s APG (Artist Partner Group and Artist Publishing Group), is headed to a senior position at Capitol Records, multiple sources tell Variety. Promoted to the VP position in 2017, he was responsible for many of APG’s urban signings, developing such acts as Kehlani, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Skies and Kevin Gates. He also identified 2016 viral sensation “JuJu On That Beat.” Sources say he will report to Capitol Music Group chairmain/CEO Steve Barnett and could start as soon as next week.

Vaughn, who was promoted to VP at APG in January of 2017, got his start in the entertainment business at UTA as an agent-in-training after graduating from Duke University. He joined APG in 2011. During his time at APG, he also worked closely with rapper Sage the Gemini served in an A&R capacity, along with Caren and Atlantic Records’ Kevin Weaver, on the 2017 soundtrack “The Fate of the Furious: The Album.”

While Capitol has solid footing in hip-hop via its association with Motown Records and that label’s partnership with Atlanta-based powerhouse Quality Control — which has brought the company successes with Migos, Lil Baby and others — the company is clearly looking to increase its presence in the genre.

Reps for Capitol Music Group and Artist Partners did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

 

More Music

  • The Capitol Records Building pictured during

    Top A&R Executive Jeff Vaughn Headed for Senior Position at Capitol

    Jeff Vaughn, a vice president of A&R at Mike Caren’s APG (Artist Partner Group and Artist Publishing Group), is headed to a senior position at Capitol Records, multiple sources tell Variety. Promoted to the VP position in 2017, he was responsible for many of APG’s urban signings, developing such acts as Kehlani, YoungBoy Never Broke [...]

  • The Weeknd Drops New Single, ‘Heartless’

    The Weeknd Drops New Single, ‘Heartless’ (Listen)

    Following the new normal of teasing a new single with a cryptic social-media message, The Weeknd tonight dropped his a new single called “Heartless.” “The fall starts tomorrow night,” he wrote in an Instagram message Monday, alongside a blurry photo of himself wearing a pair thick-rimmed glasses. “Tomorrow night we start again.” A new photo accompanied tonight’s [...]

  • Beck HansenLACMA Art and Film Gala,

    Beck Worries Unreleased Albums May Be Toast Because of Universal Fire

    In an article published today under the rather alarmist headline “Beck fears most of his music has been destroyed,” the artist expressed concern that some of his early master recordings could have perished in a 2008 fire that tore through the archives of Universal Music Group, although he admitted that he is unaware whether any [...]

  • Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Spotify,

    The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

    Here’s your chance to take advantage of Black Friday without adding to the clutter in your home: A number of streaming services are using the holiday shopping event to promote their fares with deep discounts, giving you a chance to watch movies, or listen to your favorite music or podcasts, for next to nothing. Here [...]

  • Robert Sillerman

    Robert F.X. Sillerman, Concert Industry Consolidator, Dies at 71

    Robert F.X. Sillerman, the entertainment entrepreneur who helped shape the modern concert industry, has died at 71 due to a respiratory illness. Sillerman made his name in the music business by buying up a series of regional promoters, including Ron Delsener’s New York operation, San Francisco-based Bill Graham Presents and Florida’s Cellar Door Concerts, consolidating [...]

  • Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole

    Dolly Parton TV Special Celebrates Her 50 Years With Grand Ole Opry — or Is It 60?

    Dolly Parton is celebrating a half-century of being an official Grand Ole Opry member with “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry,” a two-hour special that airs tonight on NBC. But if you want to talk about how long she’s really been associated with the Opry, she’s not bashful about noting that you can actually tag [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad