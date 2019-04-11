×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeff Lynne, Blondie, Billie Eilish Set for Special Honors at ASCAP Pop Awards

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish performs during Music MidTown 2018 at Piedmont Park, in AtlantaMusic MidTown 2018 - , Atlanta, USA - 16 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Katie Darby/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A couple of disruptive women from across generations — along with the writer of “Evil Woman” — are due to get special honors at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Awards. ELO auteur Jeff Lynne and the three ongoing original members of Blondie are all set for career achievement trophies at the May ceremony, while Billie Eilish will pick up the award set aside for the most exciting newcomer.

The performing rights organization announced Thursday that these three awards will be handed out at their invitation-only dinner in Beverly Hills May 16.

Eilish, 17, will be receiving the ASCAP Vanguard Award, along with her producer/co-writer brother, Finneas. “Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are mesmerizing the pop world with their inventive songs and sounds that speak for a new generation of music listeners,” ASCAP chairman/president (and veteran tunesmith) Paul Williams said in making the announcement. “Their music shows us how classic themes of love and desire can manifest themselves in song in endlessly fresh and compelling ways.”

Lynne will pick up the Founders Award, which Williams calls ASCAP’s “highest honor,” while Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke have been tagged for a different veterans’ honor, the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Blondie’s “experimentation with nearly every genre — rock, punk, reggae, rap, disco— anchored by their roots in great songwriting, is what truly sets them apart,” Williams said.

Related

The act billed as Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Blondie are both working the touring circuit this summer.  Blondie has North American arena dates booked from June 20 through August 1, following a successful run last year that represented Lynne’s first real U.S. tour in decades. Blondie, who have remained active on the road, just announced a 13-city tour co-headlining with Elvis Costello, beginning July 20 and ending August 10.

The award for Eilish might seem premature if the sole measure was full-length albums, since the singer’s debut in that category came out less than two weeks ago. But Eilish had already established herself as a significant pop star on the  basis of a series of singles, an EP and festival appearances, with the March 29 release of the critically hailed “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” only cementing her place on the map. She is set to appear at the Coachella Festival the next two weekends.

Past winners of the Vanguard Award that’s being handed out to Eilish include Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Migos, Portugal. The Man, Chris Stapleton, Janelle Monae, the Killers, Sara Bareilles and Kendrick Lamar.

The ASCAP Pop Awards May 16 will follow by just one night the ASCAP Screen Music Awards, with previously announced special honors for composers Michael Giacchino and Pinar Toprak and the writing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More Music

  • Billie Eilish performs during Music MidTown

    Jeff Lynne, Blondie, Billie Eilish Set for Special Honors at ASCAP Pop Awards

    A couple of disruptive women from across generations — along with the writer of “Evil Woman” — are due to get special honors at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Awards. ELO auteur Jeff Lynne and the three ongoing original members of Blondie are all set for career achievement trophies at the May ceremony, while Billie Eilish [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Funeral Procession to Follow Nipsey Hussle Memorial

    As reported unofficially earlier this week, a 25.5-mile funeral procession will follow Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service at Los Angeles’ Staples Center today, running from downtown Los Angeles through Inglewood, South L.A. and Watts. Procession security will be provided by the Nation of Islam, and roads along the route will be closed to accommodate the vehicles, [...]

  • Ethiopia Habtemariam Motown

    Ethiopia Habtemariam on Motown's Legacy and Future

    Music fans have their own entry point to one of Motown’s many eras. For Ethiopia Habtemariam, a seasoned industry veteran who became president of the label in 2014, that experience came when she was growing up in Atlanta, where her immigrant parents played Jackson 5 and Stevie Wonder around the house. But it’s also rooted [...]

  • Donald Glover, Rihanna's 'Guava Island' to

    Donald Glover, Rihanna Movie 'Guava Island' to Stream for Free After Childish Gambino Coachella Set

    For fans that didn’t get enough Donald Glover during his Friday headlining performance at Coachella, Amazon Prime Video is dropping his latest film, “Guava Island,” just after his set. Amazon Studios announced Wednesday that New Regency’s “tropical thriller” “Guava Island,” starring Glover, Rihanna, Nonso Anozie, and “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright will drop Saturday, April [...]

  • Ja Rule Fyre Festival apology

    Ja Rule and Irv Gotti Join 'Growing Up Hip Hop' New York Spinoff

    Rapper Ja Rule and Irv Gotti are set to appear in WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop NY,” a source confirmed to Variety. The reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” debut in 2016, and followed the lives of the children of hip-hop legends. It led to the spinoff “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which premiered [...]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    AEG Presents and Frontier, Top Australian Concert Promoter, Strike Joint Venture

    AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, the leading concert promotion company in Australia and New Zealand, today jointly announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic joint venture to unify their operations throughout the two countries. The partnership combines Frontier Touring’s regional expertise with AEG Presents’ extensive resources and will continue to grow both [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad