×

Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Dave Chappelle Declined to Speak for ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ Producer Says

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
R. Kelly
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Erykah Badu — all of whom worked with R. Kelly over the years — declined to be interviewed for “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Lifetime series documenting the sexual abuse allegations against the singer, executive producer Dream Hampton told the Detroit Free Press. In a separate interview, she said Dave Chappelle, Mary J. Blige, Questlove and Lil’ Kim also declined to speak.

“Most people just don’t want to touch it,” Hampton said. “[Questlove] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

In a tweet that he later deleted, Questlove responded, “I always thought Kels was trash. My reason for declining the RKelly docu that I support 10000000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the ‘good times’ portion of the doc, like stanning for his ‘genius.’ I was asked to talk about his genius. I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him.”

Apart from former Kelly protégé Sparkle — whose niece was allegedly in the sex tape that saw Kelly prosecuted and cleared of child-pornography charges in 2008 — John Legend was the only artist to be interviewed for the film.

Related

Hampton said, “That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”

In a pair of tweets posted shortly before the first episode of the documentary aired Thursday night, Legend wrote:

“We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice. … To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f— about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. … Also I’m happy to support the work of people like my friends at @ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time.”

The special — reviewed here by Variety’s Caroline Framke — is a harrowing recounting of accusations and allegations against Kelly dating back to the early 1990s. In painful detail, his alleged victims, all of whom were teenaged or in their early 20s when they first met him, talk about a gradual transformation from a charming and seductive suitor to a controlling and abusive dominator. The series explores Kelly’s background, the allegations against him and the way that he has successfully defeated them in court.

Kelly has remained steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing, despite more than 25 years of accusations from multiple women and their families.

Parts 2 and 3 of the six-hour series air tonight and Saturday on Lifetime.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Music

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Justin Timberlake House

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

    After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” The special — reviewed [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'The Notebook' to Become a Broadway Musical

    So it’s not gonna be easy, it’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. On Broadway. Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel-turned-hit film “The Notebook” is headed to Broadway as a musical with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in [...]

  • Polly Bennett Rami Malek choreography bohemian

    How Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali Mastered Music for the Screen

    More than a half-century ago, there was a public outcry when Marni Nixon’s singing voice was dubbed for Audrey Hepburn’s in George Cukor’s 1964 “My Fair Lady” film, in lieu of casting a powerhouse singer-actress such as Julie Andrews, the originator of the role on Broadway. These days, film and music fans have largely come [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Rules, and the Paid Stream Also Rises, in 2018 BuzzAngle Music Report

    BuzzAngle Music’s 2018 report is out, and it includes results both staggering and sobering for the music industry. The conclusions fall mostly in the positive category, especially when it comes to overall U.S. music consumption, which saw a double-digit increase on top of the previous year’s double-digit increase. While consumption was up a remarkable 12.8% [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad