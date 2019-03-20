×
Jay Wilson Joins Mascot Label Group as VP of Publicity

Jay Wilson has been named VP of publicity for Mascot Label Group, the company announced today.

A veteran of Republic, Glassnote and Universal Records, In his new position Wilson will conceive and implement media strategies for the company and its roster of artists such as Beth Hart, James Morrison, P.O.D., Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Hollis Brown, the legendary George Benson and many more.

“Jay is a talented, respected executive with valuable experience who approaches projects with creativity and passion,” said Mascot Label Group president Ron Burman. “We are glad that he is here with us and look forward to his efforts in bringing our artists to larger audiences.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Mascot family,” Wilson said. “I am excited to be a part of this developing label, and eager to not only be working with the core artists that have defined Mascot, but additionally to help cultivate new and fresh energy to an already established and exciting roster.”

Most recently, Wilson was at Glassnote Records, where he worked with such artists as Phoenix and Jade Bird, and Razor & Tie. He began his career at Warner Bros. Records, where he rose to director before moving to Universal and later Universal Motown, where he was VP of publicity. He was later named senior VP of publicity at Republic Records, where he worked with such artists as Florence + the Machine, Lorde, Gotye and others.

 

