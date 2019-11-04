×

Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson, Doors Members Sign on for Homeless Benefit

By
Variety Staff

Jason Mraz Jason Mraz in concert, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 06 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

A benefit for homeless charities has been slated for Jan. 23, 2020 at L.A. Wiltern, with acoustic sets by Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dave Stewart and the surviving members of the Doors, among others.

The concert is being put together by Red Light Management’s Jonathan Shank in cooperation with Live Nation and will benefit PATH (People Assisting the Homeless, a foundation dedicated to providing health care, housing, employment assistance and other services to the homeless in California.

Also included on the bill are Philip Philips, Scarypoolparty, Maddie Poppe and Morgxn. Michaelson will perform in tandem with Poppe. Dave Stewart is set to be joined in performance by Kaya Stewart, his daughter. Robby Krieger and John Densmore will be on hand to represent the Doors. Surprise guests are also promised.

“When you get the brass ring, it is natural to give back,” Densmore said in a statement announcing the show. “I wish the 1% felt the same.”

I have been thinking for a long time about various ideas to help the homeless community,” Shank said, “and the Homeward Bound concerts seemed like a perfect way for the music industry and artist community to join together and make a difference.”

VIP packages go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT, with different offers including preferred seating all the way up to front row seats or side-stage viewing access, along with backstage access and signed guitars. Citi card presale tickets also go on sale at the same time. Venue presales begin Thursday, and the general public on-sale is Friday at 9. Ticket information as well as additional info about the charity can be found at www.homewardboundconcert.com.

