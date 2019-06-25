Jason Aldean Concert Cancelled Due to Severe Lightning (Watch)

A Saturday night performance by Jason Aldean at the Country Stampede Festival in Topeka, Kansas was canceled due to a major lightning storm.

According to local news, inclement weather troubled the three-day country music gathering. Rainstorms delayed the concert on multiple occasions, until eventually organizers called off Aldean’s headlining June 22 show. Watch video below of lighting striking behind the stage prompting a real-life stampede for shelter.

Watch video of the lightning strike that hit backstage of the Country Stampede as people run to take shelter. #kswx @wibwweather pic.twitter.com/BqwB7S7OCj — WIBW Shawn Wheat (@wibwShawn) June 23, 2019

Aldean issued an apology on his Instagram. He wrote, “Always hate having to deliver these messages but sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t leave us any options. Sorry for having to cancel the show at Country Stampede. We were here and ready to jam with u guys tonite. We can play in the rain, the lightning being so close is what got us. I apologize to you guys but hopefully we will see you soon.”

Added Aldean: “The safety of my fans and the safety of my band and crew is something we put first.”