Jane Abernethy, A&R Credited With Grimes and Tune-Yards, Joins Omnian Music Group

Jane Abernethy
CREDIT: Drew Reynolds

Jane Abernethy has joined Omnian Music Group as managing director. Omnian is home to the labels Captured Tracks, 2MR, Sinderlyn and Manufactured Recordings and is partnered with New Zealand’s Flying Nun. It also co-owns the No Other Music Publishing with We Are Free management (Purity Ring, Beach House, Sleigh Bells), whose signings include Mac De Marco, DIIV and Wild Nothing, among others.

Abernethy arrives from 4AD where she was director of A&R. She is credited with having signed Grimes, Tune-Yards, and The Lemon Twigs and played a role in breaking Bon Iver and Beirut.

Said Mike Sniper, founder and CEO of Omnian Music Group: “Jane was always number one on my radar in terms of someone who I really wanted to work with. Through participating with her on music conference panels and listening to her opinions on the industry and music in general made me realize what a powerhouse she is and how much she can do for our company. Her intelligence, ingenuity and experience will take help us rise to the next level and we look forward to learning a lot working with her.”

In addition, Omnian announces the promotions of Dave Martin to head of physical and Matt Brinkworth to head of digital, as well as Pamela Garavano Coolbaugh to label manager of Captured Tracks.

  • Jane Abernethy

