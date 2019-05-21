×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Corden Gets Celine Dion to Sing ‘Baby Shark,’ Sail the Vegas Seas (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anyone who has seen Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas show knows she plays the comedienne almost as much as chanteuse, with a goofball quality that came in especially handy on a Monday night edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” The 15-minute segment ended with Dion and Corden trading carpooling for ship-pooling and sailing around Las Vegas’ version of the high sea — the Fountains at Bellagio — with the CBS late-night host in a Leo moptop wig and the singer spreading her arms, Kate-like, at the tiny ship’s mast.

That may have been the highlight for “Titanic” buffs, but the segment’s real musical peak proved to be Corden coercing Dion into covering a song she had apparently never heard of before. “I can make something funny dramatic,” she promises him. “…What is ‘Baby Shark’?” “It’s difficult to pick up,” he warns her. “Luckily for me, I’m a musical guy so I can get my head around it,” he says, before providing a vocal guide she quickly picks up on. “I thought we were going to get a chest thump there,” he complains, and of course she reprises it to oblige him.

Related

She sails, she swims with sharks … and she swears. Corden gets a bleeped “F—!” out of the diva when he reveals that he has conspired with her assistant to “have a slight cull of the shoes,” a warehoused collection that she estimates as holding a mere 3,000-5,000 pairs and he contends is said to be more like 10,000. “I need alcohol,” Dion says, after Corden announces they’re going to give away some of the singer’s extravagant high heels to random pedestrians on Las Vegas Blvd. The segment might have really gone into overdrive if “The Late, Late Show” had convinced Dion’s people to let them drive up to Dion’s shoe warehouse, but the sight of Dion half-gleefully, half-woefully handing out party favors on the Strip is good enough to ensure that her huzzahs will go on.

Dion’s longstanding Vegas engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace ends June 8. But it will be followed by a new album and world tour, so as not to make a liar out of the singer when she tells Corden, “I just have a day off once a year, and today is that day.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Music

  • TUPAC SHAKUR black panther collection

    ‘Defiant Ones’ Director to Helm Docuseries on Tupac, Who Assaulted Him in 1993

    Director Allen Hughes, who helmed the award-winning HBO documentary “The Defiant Ones,” has closed a deal with Tupac Shakur’s estate for a five-part docuseries for which he will have full access to all of the late rapper’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry, according to an announcement from his rep. The announcement says the [...]

  • Carpool Karaoke with Celine Dion on

    James Corden Gets Celine Dion to Sing 'Baby Shark,' Sail the Vegas Seas (Watch)

    Anyone who has seen Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas show knows she plays the comedienne almost as much as chanteuse, with a goofball quality that came in especially handy on a Monday night edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” The 15-minute segment ended with Dion and Corden trading carpooling for ship-pooling and sailing around Las [...]

  • Berry Gordy

    Motown, T.I. to Be Honored at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

    Motown Records and veteran rapper T.I. will be honored at ASCAP’s 32nd annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, the company has announced. The awards take place on Thursday, June 20 in Los Angeles. Motown, which was founded by Berry Gordy and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, will receive the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul [...]

  • Nashville Producer Michael Knox Spotlights Songwriters

    Michael Knox, Producer for Jason Aldean, Spotlights Music Row's Writers in New Podcast

    Nashville producer and publisher Michael Knox, the man behind the Jason Aldean throne, has started a biweekly “Knox Country Podcast” with a focus on having the songwriters of Music Row tell the stories behind their hits. Shalacy Griffin acts as co-host for the podcast, the outgrowth of a syndicated radio show, “Knox Country 360,” they [...]

  • Brendon Urie Panic at the Disco

    How Panic! at the Disco Cornered the Market on Trumpet-Heavy Hits

    Much has been written about Taylor Swift’s choice to share her new single “Me!” with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie (the two perform the song on tonight’s season finale of “The Voice”), but perhaps not as much attention has been paid to the tried-and-true formula that has helped land Panic! multiple hit songs: trumpets. [...]

  • New, Likely Cheaper Galaxy Home Speaker

    Samsung Is Getting Ready to Introduce Second Smart Speaker

    Samsung still isn’t selling its Galaxy Home smart speaker, but the company may be getting ready to introduce a second model soon: An FCC filing for an “AI speaker” suggests that the new model, like the original Galaxy Home, will be dual-branded, featuring both Samsung’s own brand name as well as that of its audio [...]

  • 'Black Mirror' Season 5: Miley Cyrus

    'Black Mirror' Season 5 Episode Trailers Show Miley Cyrus as a Pop Star in Trouble (Watch)

    Netflix released three new trailers Tuesday for the fifth season of “Black Mirror.” Each trailer corresponded to a new episode of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ futuristic anthology series that comments on the state of technology and its role in human connection. Related James Corden Nears Long-Term Deal With CBS for 'The Late Late Show' [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad